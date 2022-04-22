Battle Ground students plant 1,000 trees at river in honor of Earth Day

TOUTLE — Students walked through dampened sand, equipped with shovels and wheelbarrows as they prepared to plant 1,000 trees at a park once decimated by the 1980 Mount St. Helens volcanic eruption.

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the Lower Columbia Fish Enhancement Group hosted 100 Battle Ground Public School students at Harry Gardner Park in Toutle to plant native trees and learn about the river they worked all March in class to restore.

“It’s giving them ownership of land that’s in their backyard,” said Chelsey Pacanins, the group’s stewardship coordinator.

The students, volunteers and fish enhancement group staff celebrated Earth Day with a hefty donation from the Carbon Capture Foundation, who offered 500 trees. The other 500 trees came from ones harvested by the fish enhancement group.

About 40 yards of mulch was used to revitalize the existing plants, most of which are still struggling to recover from the destruction 40 years ago.

The best trees for this kind of river restoration are dogwood, cottonwood and Oregon ash trees because of their fast growth and low maintenance, project manager Brice Crayne said.

Salmon restoration was the focus for the Battle Ground students, who came from the school’s Center for Agriculture, Science and Environmental Education. Forests and rivers work together to create healthy habitats for salmon, Pacanins said.

When Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980, the mixture of ash, rock and sand nearly wiped out the vegetation that existed in the north and south forks of the Toutle River, Crayne said.

“It’s so degraded, so that means it has a lot of uplift potential,” Crayne said.

When a salmon is ready to build her redd, or a den for her eggs, she needs it to stay put after she buries it. Salmon often lay eggs at the end of their life cycle, so she will swim above her eggs for as long as she can to watch over them, but eventually the survival of the eggs depend on whether the redd can support them.

“A river without vegetation will just kind of scroll through ... Vegetation adds structure to the valley,” Crayne said.

Toutle River serves as a unique spot for restoration mostly because there are no nearby dams or hatcheries that can add extra support for salmon, Crayne said.

“I think that’s why you see fish enhancement groups have such a large impact, is that we are one of 14 small groups inside a statewide coalition,” Crayne said.

The nonprofit’s projects depend on volunteer efforts, small community outreach and donations. When Pacanins joined the team two years ago, her job revolved around teaching students about their everyday environmental responsibility. Everyday occurrences like an oil leak from a car, picking up animal excrement and what types of chemicals are being used on a lawn all have a butterfly effect on salmon’s ability to survive.

“If you can give them that information of, ‘This is how salmon live, this is what salmon depend on, and this is what depends on salmon,’ it has a generational impact,” Pacanins said.

