Washington is one of 19 states with a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

States took millions to enact red-flag gun laws, but many still won't pass them A Lee Enterprises review reveals that lawmakers in 31 states have not passed red-flag laws even as most of those states received federal funding through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The policy, which took effect in Washington back in 2016, is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for in other states once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people.

The policy has bipartisan appeal with some Republicans in favor of it, but second-amendment advocates including the National Rifle Association have been fighting against the law.

Most of Washington’s congressional delegation voted for the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which provided states funding to implement or create red-flag laws. But none of the Republican representatives voted for it.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray cheered the law after its passage, saying it “will save lives.”

“Make no mistake, this is the most significant bill we have passed on gun violence in decades,” Murray said in 2022. “This bill does not do everything we need to end gun violence, but doing nothing was the most extreme option on the table.”

The state applied for and was awarded $5.2 million in funding after the bill was signed by President Joe Biden.

The state said it will use the funding for “improving the implementation and enforcement of protection order laws and practices that can keep firearms out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.”

It expects that with the funding, there could be “an increase in the issuance of protection orders and a corresponding reduction of injury, death, and other types of harm to individuals, families, workplaces, schools, and communities due to firearm possession by individuals who present heightened risk of harm.”

Washington has the 12th-lowest firearm mortality rates in the U.S. as of 2020, according to federal data, with 10.9 firearm deaths per 100,000 people. There were 864 total firearm deaths in the state in 2020.