Washington House unanimously approves Tiffany Hill Act

“This tool wasn’t available, but it might have saved her life,” she said. “I wish we had done it earlier when we had a chance. But we can do it now.”

Stonier thanked Wollstein and Lauren Boyd, a Clark County deputy prosecutor, for trying to prevent Hill’s death.

“Our systems and our laws failed Tiffany and her children,” Stonier said. “Her friends around her saw this coming. Law enforcement saw this coming.”

Kraft thanked Wilson for sponsoring the legislation.

“It is sad to think that there was a real life lost and that her children are literally without their mother,” Kraft said. “Thankfully now, we have the opportunity in this body to stand for victims like Tiffany Hill.”

69 violations in one month

During a brief hearing before the House Appropriations Committee on Saturday, Wilson said Hill’s husband violated a court’s protective order 69 times in one month before he killed his wife.

“He tried to buy a gun in Oregon,” Wilson said. “He was denied. He came over here. He stole a gun, and that’s how he killed her.”

Wilson also read portions of a letter written by Wollstein imploring legislators to approve SB 5149.