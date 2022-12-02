Wash. Senate Republicans unveil energy plan

Changes to Washington's energy and transportation sectors in 2022 have been coming hot and fast — or rather cool and fast — as policymakers seek cleaner and sustainable energy in the face of climate change.

State Sens. Curtis King, R-Yakima, Shelly Short, R-Addy, and John Braun, R-Centralia, collaborated to put their own proposal into play, announcing a plan called Power Washington at a news conference on Tuesday.

"We can provide a reliable power grid that prevents blackouts and brownouts, but still substantially reduces our carbon emissions," King said.

The plan calls for increasing sustainability, along with relaxing some environmental standards and policies. King has been a vocal advocate of electric vehicle alternatives, as well as continuing the use of hydropower in Washington.

The Power Washington plan calls for more affordable energy and fuel, as well as more carbon sequestration through forestry and access to hybrid and hydrogen-fueled vehicles.

"We can address our energy needs and do it in a way that is sustainable, affordable, less disruptive and keeps our vehicles moving and our homes and offices heated and cooled," King said. "We need a power grid that is reliable and uses all sources of energy."

The plan aims to build and upgrade hydropower facilities, according to a news release, and relaxed standards for appliances, buildings and fuel. It targets lower fuel prices through lower taxes on gasoline.

The senators emphasized the need for affordable energy during the news conference.

"This state is going to continue its path to eliminate emissions from electricity and build out transmission in order to do that. It is very key to remember that we need to do so reliably and affordably," Short said.

The plan backs the four federal dams on the lower Snake River, along with "practical ways to support endangered fish and other species."

Local review of solar and wind projects

The plan's solutions regarding wind and solar energy come with an eye toward sustainability — recycling parts from wind turbines and solar panels and tracking their disposal.

Power Washington also calls for local review of solar and wind projects. That could be relevant in Yakima, where county commissioners have implemented a moratorium on new commercial solar projects so they can work out new rules. Many projects go through a state review process.

King and other state Republicans continue to respond to new policies and goals that have been implemented in Washington throughout 2022.

On Jan. 1, The Washington Department of Ecology will begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The department is targeting a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector by 2023 by incentivizing cleaner fuel from producers.

The Department of Ecology has predicted that those new standards will not have a significant impact on gas prices — a total of 4 cents per gallon by 2025.

The Power Washington plan estimates much larger impacts from "cap-and-tax" laws and fuel standards.

Vehicles

In a $17 billion transportation plan approved in the spring, Washington lawmakers stated their goal of all new vehicle sales being electric by 2030. It is a goal, not a law or mandate.

During the summer, Gov. Jay Inslee directed the state to adopt California's new vehicle emissions standards. Those are more binding and call for all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2035. Gas cars could still be driven or sold used, but no new ones will be available for purchase in the state.

King has called for other options, like plug-in hybrids or hydrogen fuel-cell cars to receive more support. Both types of cars are allowed under the new standards from California.

On Tuesday, King highlighted the needs of long-haul truckers. Trucks over 8,500 pounds are not on the same timeline as other vehicles. New standards will require such trucks to be zero emission vehicles sometime after 2035.

King said that hydrogen would be better fuel for trucks, given the ease of fueling.

"We need to promote and expand the use of hydrogen. It is the better alternative to all electric for our freight haulers. Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles will provide the ease of filling up, similar to a gas-powered car," King said. "We must provide incentives for research and the development of hydrogen production and availability."