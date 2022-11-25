 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WA voter turnout down from last midterm

Election 2022 Washington

Sandor Backus, of Seattle, turns in a ballot with his poodle, Cody, at a drop box in the Lake City neighborhood on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Gene Johnson - staff, AP

Washington makes voting easy as pie. Every registered voter gets a ballot mailed to them. Sending them back is free. You can even register and vote on Election Day.

Still, roughly 1.7 million of the state’s 4.8 million registered voters took a pass on the Nov. 8 midterm, with key races for control of the U.S. Senate and House and the state Legislature hanging in the balance, along with lots of local ballot measures to collect taxes for open spaces, parks, police, fire departments and schools.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

With nearly all the straggling mail ballots counted as of Wednesday, turnout in the midterm reached about 64%. That’s less than the roughly 72% turnout in 2018, which was a near-record for a midterm.

Midterms typically attract less attention and votes than elections in presidential years. Washington’s turnout record was set in 2008, when nearly 85% of voters returned ballots, inspired by the presidential election won by Barack Obama.

While down from the 2018 midterm mark, the Nov. 8 midterm turnout was higher than in the 2014 midterm, when just 54% of voters participated.

