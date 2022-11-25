WA voter turnout down from last midterm

The Washington state Department of Natural Resources says it will not renew the last of a fish-farming company’s leases on net pens in Puget Sound. The Seattle Times reports Cooke Aquaculture's last net pens in Puget Sound are located near Bainbridge Island and in Skagit Bay. Department officials say Cooke has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing equipment. Letters sent Monday from the Department of Natural Resources to the company indicate Cooke had a history of failing to comply with the provisions outlined in contracts. Cooke didn't comment on the decision, but a representative told the newspaper the company may do so later.