 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

WA utilities proactively turn off power as wildfires come west

  • 0
Lineman
Photo by Антон Дмитриев on Unsplash, Contributed

The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead.

A small fire reported around 5 a.m. Saturday grew from 20 acres to 7,600 acres that day. By 2 p.m. PSE elected to cut power to another 416 homes surrounding Skykomish.

It was a notable decision for the utility. For years, PSE has said preemptive power shut-offs were unlikely to be necessary for most of its service area in Western Washington and has declined plan for them. The company says just 1% — or 100 miles — of its territory is considered to be at high risk for wildfires.

Because Washington state has few regulations for utilities’ wildfire safety — unlike California and Oregon — PSE was not required to plan for how it would handle a dangerous weather or wildfire event that required it to preemptively shut off power.

People are also reading…

Deliberate power shut-offs are intended to prevent utility-caused disasters under extreme weather and heat and are increasingly considered the industry standard. Failing to shut off power amid drought and high winds has led to some of the West Coast’s most devastating burns, including California’s Camp Fire in 2018, which killed 86 people in the town of Paradise.

In January, a Seattle Times investigation found Washington has few mechanisms to enforce whether its three investor-owned utilities — Avista, PacifiCorp and PSE — are operating safely enough to prevent wildfire hazards. State regulators don’t have the power to impose fines if there are hazards, and they aren’t required to inspect power lines for fire risk. Nor are utility companies required to report to the state a fire caused by power lines unless it results in serious injury or death.

While Oregon and California have passed laws and strong guidelines on plans to cut power, Washington has lagged behind. Only last summer did the state Utilities and Transportation Commission ask utilities to submit wildfire mitigation plans, but it did not create a formal standard to measure the efficacy of the plans.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This slow adaptation may now leave utilities such as PSE and Avista in Eastern Washington, which also doesn’t have a preemptive power shut-off plan, playing catchup to nature. Climate change has already created a more intense and severe fire landscape, and scientists anticipate more serious wildfires closer to homes, even in Western Washington, like this past weekend’s Bolt Creek fire. Both conditions were once considered extremely unlikely.

Some utilities in the state already have plans to shut off power in extreme weather conditions. The Bonneville Power Administration and the Snohomish Public Utility District both have power shut-off plans for their lines under dangerous conditions.

On Sunday morning, power was shut off for 335 homes and businesses by the Snohomish Public Utility District. Many are the same homes residents are being urged to evacuate, the utility said. In addition, Bonneville cut power to three of its high-voltage transmission lines.

Virginia Held, 56, and her husband left their cabin at 10 p.m. Saturday night, after seeing black clouds cracking through the mountain ridges, distinct from the gray smoke that had settled like fog over their neighborhood, blowing debris in hot gusts of wind. They packed up camping gear, important papers, and their 11 chickens. Sunday morning, the couple drove back to check on their house, and, finding it intact, turned on the coffee pot. Minutes later, their power was shut off. The Snohomish PUD had flipped the switch.

“Fires just aren’t common in this area. It is frightening not knowing if you will have a home to come back to” she said. “Highway 2, it is almost like a rainforest, but it just dries out so much in the summer now, and people over here maybe aren’t quite so careful.”

People who stay in their homes without power, however, can face life-threatening complexities, like lack of access to refrigeration, crucial medical devices, and fans or air conditioners amid soaring heat. It’s an argument PSE has made for slow-walking their own power shut-off plan.

Both Bonneville and Snohomish said their outages Sunday were requested by county emergency officials to protect firefighters from the risk of electrocution as first responders attempt to save structures and quell the fire. As of Sunday afternoon, each said, they don’t plan to undertake any additional power shut-offs unilaterally but will continue to de-energize lines as needed.

In an email, Andrew Padula, a spokesperson for PSE, said the company will continue to monitor weather conditions to determine whether additional outages are necessary. Asked about how the utility was addressing medically sensitive customers, he said, “Our teams make extra efforts to contact these customers in a planned outage. We also have sent emails and made calls to customers in the impacted areas.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest

Forecasters and state officials warned Thursday of extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington beginning Friday and urged residents to charge cellphones and have evacuation plans ready. At least two power utilities issued potential shutoff notices to more than 40,000 customers in western Oregon, starting early Friday because of winds that could reach 50 mph. Strong winds that hit over Labor Day weekend in 2020 fueled Oregon wildfires that burned more than 1 million acres, destroyed 4,000 homes and killed at least 11 people. A red flag warning is in effect through Saturday, with temperatures around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in OR, ID, but not WA

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in OR, ID, but not WA

While officials have seized "rainbow fentanyl" across the Pacific Northwest and other parts of the U.S., the drug has not yet been found in Washington, authorities say. But it's only a matter of time until the colorful pills show up here — if they haven't already.

Oregon weathers fire evacuations, power outages in dry winds

Oregon weathers fire evacuations, power outages in dry winds

Crews are fighting an Oregon fire that forced campers to evacuate a state park while thousands of residents are without power Saturday after utilities tried to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.

Washington's COVID-19 state of emergency to end Oct. 31

Washington's COVID-19 state of emergency to end Oct. 31

Washington state's COVID-19 state of emergency will end Oct. 31, along with about 10 remaining orders related to the pandemic. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the timeline Thursday. A vast majority of the 85 orders issued since Feb. 29, 2020 had already been previously lifted, including  most mask requirements, restrictions on commerce and restaurants. Masking requirements will remain in place at health care and long-term care settings after the state of emergency ends, under an order that was updated by the state Department of Health last month. That order also will continue to require masking at Correctional and jail facilities when the county in which the facility is located has a medium or high level of COVID-19 transmission.

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

A civil rights activist from Spokane, Washington, a business owner and the founder of a winery and his family were among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the crash victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered by a good Samaritan after Sunday's crash. The other nine remain missing. Killed was Ross Andrew Mickel, founder of Woodinville-based Ross Andrew Winery, and his family. Also killed was Spokane activist Sandy Williams, a lecturer, filmmaker and editor of The Black Lens, an African American-focused newspaper. The plane went down off Whidbey Island. The NTSB is investigating.

Ex-classmates recall Safeway gunman as angry, liked to fight

Ex-classmates recall Safeway gunman as angry, liked to fight

The 20-year-old who opened fire in a Bend, Oregon, supermarket, killing two before he turned the gun on himself, was a loner who was known for getting into fights at the high school where he graduated in 2020. A former classmate says shooting suspect Ethan Blair Miller “tried to fight quite literally everybody” at Mountain View High School and once threatened to shoot a student after a school fight. Police say they are investigating reports that the gunman posted his plans on social media before Sunday’s shooting and wanted to attack his alma mater next week but grew impatient.

Watch Now: Related Video

A railroad strike could put even more strain on supply chain woes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News