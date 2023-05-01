Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will not run for a fourth term, setting up a wide-open 2024 gubernatorial race that will have ripple effects all down the ballot.

Inslee, a Democrat elected in 2012, previously said he was unsure whether he'd seek an unprecedented fourth term as Washington governor.

He finally announced his intent to step aside, in a statement Monday morning.

"Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor. During a decade of dynamic change, we've made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I'm ready to pass the torch," Inslee said in the emailed statement just before 9 a.m.

Inslee's departure sets up a competitive race to succeed him after more than a decade of stifled ambitions for other politicians.

Two prominent Democrats — Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz — are expected to quickly announce their candidacies for governor.

That will in turn clear the way for contests for their seats, creating a domino effect of opportunities for new blood in an array of state offices.

In his statement, Inslee claimed credit for action on climate change, gun laws, a higher minimum wage and protections for abortion rights and gender-affirming care.

"Our last decade of Washington's storied history is one of growth and innovation. I am proud to have played a role in our state's leadership on so many fronts," Inslee added. "We've passed the nation's best climate policies, the most successful family leave benefits, the best college scholarship programs, a more fair legal justice system, and the most protective actions against gun violence. We've shown that diversity is a strength worth fighting for. This has been ten years of dynamic success," Inslee said.