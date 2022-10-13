 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

WA Fires continue into October

  • 0
Nakia Creek Wildfire map

An evacuation map for the Nakia Creek Wildfire

 Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency, Contributed

WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. "It may be October, but it's clear we're not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring," said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.

The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.

There are six fires currently on the Northwest Large Fire Interactive Web Map:

—Kalama: Located 27 miles northeast of Kalama, started on Sept. 1, 9% contained, 461 acres burned.

—Nakia Creek: Located 9 miles northeast of Camas, started on Oct. 9, 10% contained, 190 acres burned.

People are also reading…

—Goat Rocks: Located 7 miles east of Packwood, started on Aug. 9, 1% contained, 5,040 acres burned.

—Bolt Creek: Located 37 miles east of Seattle, Started on Sept. 10, 36% contained, 13,500 acres burned.

—Minnow Ridge: Located 25 miles north of Wenatchee, started on Sept. 10, 0% contained, 3,253 acres burned

—White River: Located 14 miles northwest of Plains, started on Aug. 11, 10% contained, 5,359 acres burned

A release by the Washington Department of Health states wildfire smoke will likely linger across Washington into the weekend and that there are ways for residents to be proactive and take steps to protect themselves from smoke.

The DOH stated in the release that it is important to avoid smoke exposure as much as possible because breathing in smoke is not good for anyone and days of consistent smoke exposure can take a toll on one's health.

"While some parts of the state are experiencing unhealthy levels of air quality, we're also worried about the impacts of lower levels of smoke for extended periods of time," said Kelly. "Don't wait until you start feeling symptoms to act."

The release asks residents to do their best to stay indoors but if residents must be outside, limit physical activity and wear a properly fitted, NIOSH-approved particulate respirator, such as an N95 mask.

Residents can keep air clean in their homes by closing windows and doors when possible, filtering indoor air, not adding to indoor air pollution with things such as smoking or burning candles and setting air conditioning units to recirculate.

The release also states that during smoke events it's also important to check on elderly loved ones and neighbors and keep pets indoors and those with pre-existing conditions are often affected the most.

Some symptoms of smoke exposure include:

Minor symptoms include eye, nose, and throat irritation, headaches, wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.

More serious symptoms include difficulty breathing, chest pain, and irregular heartbeat. Wildfire smoke can lead to hospitalization and death.

The DOH advises residents to seek medical attention if their symptoms are severe.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Early morning earthquake reported in northwest Oregon

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in northwest Oregon early. No damage was reported but KOIN reports that people from Albany to the Portland metro area reported feeling the temblor. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 5:50 a.m. Friday near Lacomb at a depth of 8.9 miles (14.3 kilometers).

Report: Kotek didn't violate workplace rules as Speaker

A draft report of an investigation into the work environment created by the Democratic candidate for Oregon governor when she was House Speaker has found that Tina Kotek did not break workplace rules when pressuring another lawmaker. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Kotek had been accused of overseeing a hostile work environment by threatening a colleague’s career when she was in charge of the Oregon House. An investigator found that the former state representative’s claims Kotek as House Speaker threatened professional consequences if he would not back a key bill are supported by evidence. But a draft investigative report, obtained by OPB, said Kotek’s conduct in that conversation with former state Rep. Diego Hernandez did not rise to the level of workplace violations.

Oregon retirement home fire that killed 1 was human caused

Authorities say an explosion and fire last week at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center in St. Helens, Oregon, that killed one person was a human-caused accident. KATU-TV reports Columbia River Fire & Rescue says the explosion was caused by oxygen tanks stored in the apartment where the fire started. Officials say 74-year-old Linda Newman died in the fire. Her son, Adam King of Kelso, Washington, told KATU his mother was the life of the party, who liked to sing and dance. The fire broke out at about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 5. St. Helens Police officers rescued several residents from the building by pulling them out through windows.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran: Uprising continues one month on in spite of crackdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News