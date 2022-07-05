 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WA considers listing Cascade red fox as threatened subspecies

  • 0
Fox

The Cascade red fox may soon be listed as a threatened subspecies in Washington.

 Fox

Gretchen Kay Stuart remembers the first time she saw a Cascade red fox.

It was June 2020, and Mount Rainier National Park had just reopened. Stuart was driving up the road to Paradise when she saw a "big fluff of tail" on a snowbank.

The Cascade red fox is currently under consideration to be listed as threatened or endangered by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

When Stuart, a photographer, saw the small, white, cross-phase fox that June day, she pulled over to take photos. Another car stopped, and before Stuart could say anything, the driver rolled down the window and dropped potato chips on the ground.

A ranger came around the corner and reprimanded the driver as the fox scurried away.

"I immediately knew there's this unique-looking fox in the Cascades and there's a feeding problem with tourists, and it just sparked my curiosity," she said.

That fox, Stuart later learned, was known among biologists as Whitefoot, and was a member of a rare native subspecies of the red fox that lives only in the Cascade Range in Washington.

People are also reading…

Since that initial encounter, Stuart said, it has become her mission to raise awareness about the little-known species.

Stuart said she often hikes through remote subalpine environments collecting scat and hair samples as a citizen scientist for the science conservation group Cascades Carnivore Project and looking for foxes to photograph. In the two-plus years Stuart has spent searching for them, she has seen five different Cascade red foxes.

The Cascade red fox is among 70 or so Washington species, including birds, fish and insects, currently under consideration for endangered, threatened or sensitive status.

Hannah Anderson, WDFW's wildlife diversity division manager, said the commissioners will review the Cascade red fox's status in September.

A February draft report by WDFW recommended listing Cascade red foxes as a threatened species.

Knowledge about the current biology and ecology of the species is limited, according to the report. The foxes live at high subalpine elevations. Historically, fur trappers have noted the fox all along the Cascade Range and in southern British Columbia; in recent years, however, the fox has been detected only in the South Cascades below the I-90 corridor.

No historical or current estimates exist for the total population, though wildlife biologist Jocelyn Akins, co-author of the draft report, estimates there are only 200 in the South Cascades region, fewer above I-90 and none left in British Columbia. Akins, who founded the Cascades Carnivore Project, said many of these foxes are inbred genetically, a sign of their declining population.

Akins said the species has been overlooked, and she became aware of them only in 2008 when she was trying to detect wolverines on Mount Adams with wildlife cameras. In the middle of the brutal winter, Akins said, she saw "these beautiful foxes," often black or red in the white landscape.

Akins later learned the only other scientist who had studied the subspecies had done so over 30 years ago in a dissertation for the University of California.

There are two other red fox subspecies, the Sierra Nevada and Rocky Mountain red fox, Akins said. The Cascade red fox is suffering a plight similar to that of the Sierra Nevada red fox, which is currently federally recognized as an endangered species.

Threats to the species could include climate change decreasing their habitat, visitors feeding the foxes in national parks or an invasion of other non-native red foxes into their region, the report said.

Gaining threatened status from the state will raise awareness of the species among wildlife managers and possibly open additional funds for research, Akins said. It would also be the first step to gaining federal threatened or endangered status, which would result in more conservation resources, she said.

"We have all sorts of ideas and hypotheses about what threatens them, and we haven't been able to put out much research to really tease apart the possible threads," she said.

The species is one of the top predators in the mountains and is important to keeping the population of small mammals in check, she said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CDC recommends 6 Washington counties should wear masks again

People in six Washington counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation again, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.   The latest information from the CDC shows that Lewis County, Pacific County, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County, Garfield County and Spokane County have COVID-19 community levels rated “high.” That means they have 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, or more than 20 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people within a seven-day period.  KOIN-TV reported the counties range from Pacific County’s 418 cases per 100,000 people to Spokane County’s 207 cases per 100,000 people. The levels were calculated on June 23.

High-capacity ammo magazines will be banned starting July 1

Starting July 1, the sale of ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds will be banned in Washington state. Importing, manufacturing and distributing them will be outlawed, too. The only magazines allowed for sale and importing will be those with a maximum capacity of 10 cartridges under a measure passed this year. The Second Amendment Foundation and other gun rights organizations filed a federal lawsuit this month claiming the new law violates constitutional protections under the Second and Fourteenth amendments. Attorney General Bob Ferguson has said he will “vigorously defend” the new law. He says all seven federal appellate courts have upheld these laws as constitutional.

Man punches father, child in suspected anti-Asian bias crime

A man punched a father and his 5-year-old daughter riding bikes on Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade near the Hawthorne Bridge in an alleged anti-Asian bias crime. Police say the suspect approached a California family on the bike path at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday and commented about what he thought was their Japanese descent. He punched the 36-year-old father in the head and the daughter on her bike helmet numerous times before bystanders intervened. Officers found the suspect nearby and arrested him. Dylan J. Kesterson was booked into the jail on suspicion of bias crimes. The man and his daughter were hurt but didn’t need medical attention. Police didn’t publicly identify the family.

Tacoma woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $600,000

A 40-year-old Tacoma woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud involving a scheme to defraud friends and acquaintances out of more than $600,000. Federal prosecutors say Sabrina Taylor admitted to lying about her health, employment status, and education to steal money from people who had offered to help her. From 2013 to July 2019, Taylor convinced people to give her funds by claiming she needed to buy medicine for multiple sclerosis, pay tuition at the University of Washington, or bail her brother out of jail. But those stories were not true. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 7. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

Eugene woman attacked with acid for third time since March

Police say a Eugene, Oregon, woman who had acid thrown on her while walking her dog in March has been the target of two additional acid attacks at her home, believed to be committed by the same person. The Register-Guard reports the Eugene Police Department is also investigating it as a bias crime after the suspect made comments about the woman being Native American. Police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin says the latest incident happened early Tuesday when she opened her door to the outside and someone threw acid on her. She was taken to a hospital for chemical burns. McLaughlin says the incidents are under investigation. The attacker was described as a young white man.

Ex-principal convicted of student sexual abuse sentenced

A former Oregon elementary school principal convicted of sexually abusing four students in his office is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Clackamas County Circuit Judge Katherine Weber on Tuesday sentenced Jeff Hays to 43 years and nine months in state prison, matching the true life sentence recommended by a prosecutor. Hays was the top administrator at Deep Creek Elementary School in Damascus from 2005 to 2009. On June 6, the 68-year-old was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse and six counts of unlawful sexual penetration after a five-week trial. A lawyer for Hays says he will appeal the conviction.

2 workers killed after trench collapses in Shoreline

Two workers were killed after a trench collapsed in Shoreline. Fire officials say the slope was too unstable to recover their bodies Monday so efforts will resume Tuesday. Michelle Pidduck with Shoreline fire says it happened on a very steep slope. Washington State Labor and Industries officials were dispatched to the scene. Pidduck says the men were private employees but she did not know who hired them. Recent permitting records with the city show that a resident was replacing part of a collapsed side sewer on private property. Pidduck says the men’s bodies were buried beneath “at least 3 feet of Earth.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment after a gunman opened fire in a crowd in Philadelphia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News