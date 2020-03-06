Vice President Pence visits Washington in response to coronavirus outbreak as partisanship takes a break

CAMP MURRAY, Pierce County — Standing in front of a wall-sized American flag and stacks of masks and other medical supplies, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday Washington had the full support of the federal government as it battles an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Pence’s visit Thursday to Washington came as public health officials scrambled to limit the spread of the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States, as the number of confirmed cases and fatalities continued to climb.

“We’re with you, we’re here to help, and we’re going to stay with you every step of the way,” Pence said in a news briefing at Camp Murray, “until the state of Washington and America sees our way through the coronavirus.”

The vice president arrived amid continuing criticism by some Washington lawmakers about the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, on Thursday sent Pence a sharply worded letter about the federal government’s deployment and communications regarding coronavirus tests.

Flanked by Gov. Jay Inslee and nine of Washington’s 10 members of Congress, Pence said the federal government is working to make sure the state has the testing kits it needs.