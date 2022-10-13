 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vancouver schools custodian arrested on 137 counts of voyeurism

Skyview High School

Skyview High School in Vancouver

 Vancouver Public Schools

An Alki Middle School custodian, who’s the subject of an ongoing voyeurism investigation, was arrested Thursday after investigators say he had 137 videos secretly filmed in female staff restrooms at Skyview High School.

James D. Mattson, 38, of Vancouver was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of 137 counts of first-degree voyeurism, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He is scheduled to appear on the allegations Friday morning in Clark County Superior Court.

According to court records, the investigation, which came to light last week, began after Mattson’s live-in girlfriend reported that she discovered a video on his computer of a girl changing clothes in a locker room.

Detectives seized several of Mattson’s electronic devices, including computers, while executing search warrants at his Hazel Dell house. Deputies also searched at Alki and nearby Skyview, because of the fact Mattson had also spent time at the high school.

People are also reading…

Investigators said Thursday these initial findings stem from videos that date back to 2013, the news release states.

None of the involved victims have been identified yet. The sheriff’s office said detectives will work with Vancouver Public Schools once the investigation is complete to try to identify the victims.

The sheriff’s office’s Major Crimes Unit is still investigating and additional charges are possible.

“As has been previously stated, these types of investigations involving digital forensics are complex. They require time to process the type and amount of evidence involved,” the sheriff’s office said.

