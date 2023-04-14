Washington County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vancouver man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting.

Investigators posed as underage boys and girls on multiple dating apps, social media sites and other online platforms, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon.

The six men who were arrested allegedly contacted undercover officers, whom they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex. When they arrived to meet the children, they were instead contacted by officers and arrested, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Those arrested were identified as Ethan Caddy, 19, of Vancouver; Sean Baba, 29, of Portland; Henry Banegas Interiano, 26, of Portland; Te’Vari Jenkins, 26, of Gresham, Ore.; Sincere Peoples, 21, of Beaverton, Ore.; and Jackson T. West, 27, of Portland.

Each is facing felony crimes of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say Baba was working as the director of Music Ministry at St. Pius X Church and School in Cedar Mill, Ore. The church and school were notified of his arrest and have cooperated with the investigation. Jenkins was reportedly working as a director of child development programs for the Club K program in Tigard, Ore.

Detectives said they are concerned there could be victims of the six men and asked anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.

The Lake Oswego, Ore., Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office encourages parents to help children be safe online and be aware of the online forums they’re using. The agency regularly conducts undercover operations targeting child predators and provides online safety education tips for parents and community groups, the news release states.