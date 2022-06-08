 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Vancouver City Council discusses I-5 tolls

  • 0
Interstate 5 bridge

The I-5 bridge, pictured here, is overdue for a replacement. Washington lawmakers have earmarked $1.2 billion toward the project in their state infrastructure package.

 File photo

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program's locally preferred alternative — something that has been years in the making — is circulating to local agencies before it can progress to the next project phase.

Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement Program administrator, introduced his presentation Monday evening during a Vancouver City Council workshop by noting the major milestone for the Interstate 5 Bridge project: reaching a consensus on a locally preferred alternative. The plan identifies foundational components of a project option, transit systems and communication between local agencies.

The locally preferred alternative, announced in early May, included one auxiliary travel lane and two shoulder lanes for both north and southbound roadways, as well as three travel lanes in each direction. There hasn't been a decision on whether the northbound and southbound lanes will be placed side by side or stacked on top of one another.

Tolling made its way into the council's conversation, as did a recommendation to the Oregon and Washington State Transportation Commission to consider tolling programs for low-income commuters. Variable-rate tolling is not a definite element of the locally preferred alternative, but it was assumed during previous group discussions. On July 21, there will be an executive steering group meeting with legislative groups to seek their endorsement and talk about tolling, Johnson said.

People are also reading…

The package extends light rail from the Portland Expo Center to Hayden Island, which would continue across the Columbia River on the I-5 Bridge. It would reach a stop at Columbia Street and Evergreen Boulevard in downtown Vancouver. A partial interchange would allow access to Hayden Island for vehicles traveling from or to Washington.

Mayor Pro Tem Ty Stober drew attention to how people's behavior may shift with the introduction of tolling and inadvertent consequences that may unfold from it. Future implications must be considered even though the construction of mega projects, such as the I-5 Bridge, are dependent on tolling revenue, he said.

"It seems, at some point, that there has to be some better analysis of what is a toll going to do to people's behavior when it comes to that particular exit," Stober said.

Traffic that flows through the area commonly consists of those who wish to avoid paying a sales tax in Washington, he added. If there is tolling at that exit, it may reduce business on the island. The mayor pro tem urged the council to think how this would influence the city of Vancouver's sales tax revenue and financial projections.

"Right now, we're having to fund through property taxes," Stober continued, "That's a project for us as a city to understand."

Council member Diana Perez asked how tolling would be made equitable for low-income commuters.

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program does not establish tolling policies, but it can make recommendations to state legislatures and transportation committees who make these decisions. Johnson said the program is gleaning what the best practices are from both national and international tolling programs to gather these suggestions.

Council member Sarah Fox shared her curiosity regarding what the Hayden Island/Marine Drive interchange would look like and where it would be lifted. She also voiced her desire to hear more about what will happen north of the Columbia River as improvements to the interchange are discussed.

Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle addressed the conversation with a baking analogy.

"At this point, all of those interchanges in my mind are a little raw; they are not completely baked," she said.

Johnson will return before the council June 27 with a draft resolution supporting the locally preferred alternative and a draft set of conditions of approval. If the locally preferred alternative is approved, the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program will move forward and draft a supplemental environmental impact statement. This would begin toward the end of summer or early fall and last about a year and a half, Johnson said.

If all goes according to plan, construction could begin by late 2025.

"Step two out of 100. We have a long way to go, but we can do it," McEnerny-Ogle said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies in Oregon jail, facility's 3rd death in 2 months

A man has become the third person to die while in jail custody in the past two months west of Portland, Oregon, prompting the Washington County sheriff to call for an independent investigation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the death Wednesday in Hillsboro's Washington County Jail involved a 51-year-old man who arrived at 7 a.m. and was dead less than 15 hours later. In a statement Thursday, Sheriff Pat Garrett called the three deaths “unprecedented” and said he was arranging to have an outside agency conduct an independent investigation. Garrett did not specify the agency.

Tenants sue over conditions at affordable housing complex

Residents of an Oregon affordable housing complex say their living conditions are inhospitable and they want their rent back. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports tenants at the Allen Fremont Plaza in Northeast Portland gathered in the courtyard of the three-story complex Wednesday, describing mold, vermin and people who don't live there camping in the building’s indoor common areas. Tenants Gary Bailey, John Brant, Huey Martin, Cathy Mayes and Lisa McConnell have filed lawsuits against Reach Community Development Corp., in Multnomah County Circuit Court. The affordable housing provider, which took over operations of the building seven years ago, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Care center sued for $4.7M after patient leaves, drowns

A woman is suing a memory care center outside Portland, Oregon, after her husband left the facility unknown to staff and drowned in a creek. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 79-year-old Toufik “Tom” Tanous suffered from severe memory loss and had made attempts to leave before disappearing from the Hawthorne House care facility in Forest Grove about 8 p.m. on April 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit and a police report. Despite a large-scale search, his body was pulled from Gales Creek downstream of the Tualatin Valley Highway bridge two days later. A lawyer for Caring Places Management declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations, citing patient privacy.

Man accused in 3 homicides found unable to assist in defense

A judge has ordered a Portland, Oregon, man accused of three shooting deaths this year be committed to the state hospital for mental health treatment after finding he is unable to assist in his own defense. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Joseph Banks was living in a Northeast Portland group home for adults with mental illness when police say he fatally shot three men in what investigators suspect were random attacks. Earlier this year, Banks pleaded not guilty to a 15-count indictment charging him in the deaths of Isaiah Hurst; Jeff Ramirez; and Mark Johnson.

Student arrested for 'credible threat' to WA school

A student at Edmonds-Woodway High School in Washington state was arrested after authorities said he made a threat against the school. A 16-year-old male was booked into juvenile jail early Monday for felony harassment, according to the Edmonds Police Department. KOMO reports that the school’s principal said in an email to the school’s families and staff the student made a “credible threat of violence against our school.” Police said they recovered a “realistic-looking BB gun” from the student, as well as “additional evidence.”

Man found guilty of murder sentenced to life in prison

A Eugene man accused of murder and a bias crime for shooting a Black man in east Salem following a road rage incident has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder. The Statesman Journal reports Marion County Judge Courtland Geyer this week sentenced Manuel North to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years. A Marion County jury last week found North guilty of murdering Herman Leslie Graham III in October 2020. The jury found North not guilty of a first-degree bias crime charge. He had been accused of yelling racial slurs at Graham before the shooting. North had claimed self-defense. He didn't speak during sentencing.

Deaf job applicant wins $225K settlement over discrimination

A Portland, Oregon, software company and its staffing agency will each pay $112,500 to a deaf job applicant who said they refused to hire him because he requested a sign-language interpreter at a group job interview. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Viewpoint Construction Software’s technology helps contractors plan and manage large projects. Its recruiting firm, Seattle-based CampusPoint Corp., focuses on connecting companies with job applicants right out of school. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued the two firms last year on behalf of Indigo Matthew, a Portland man who applied to work as a Viewpoint product and pricing analyst in 2018. Viewpoint declined to comment on the settlement.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why these fishermen moved from catching fish to trash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News