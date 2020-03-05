UW Medicine gets green light to test for coronavirus

“I’m very humbled by this virus. We are not winning against this virus and it’s likely this epidemic is growing so our work is nowhere near done,” Jerome said.

After getting federal approval to begin testing, Jerome commended the “heroic effort” of the lab’s 60 employees, who worked until 2 a.m. Wednesday and were back by 7 a.m. to get test results out to doctors and patients as quickly as possible.

“Testing is the main weapon against this virus ... Until we have a vaccine, this is our major tool. We’re working around the clock,” he said.

Healthy people don’t need to get tested for SARS-CoV-2 and should continue washing their hands, avoiding crowds and isolating themselves as much as possible, Jerome said. Doctors who see patients who present with a dry cough and a fever of 101 F or higher can submit specimens for testing.

Greninger said the coronavirus’s long incubation period has been a major challenge in controlling its spread. But luckily, he said, it has a very large ribonucleic acid (RNA) genome and since it has only recently emerged in humans, its genetic diversity is limited in comparison to other viruses. There are currently three known genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2.