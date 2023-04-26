Two toilet paper factories in Columbia County will close this summer as the plants’ Canadian owner consolidates operations at sites it says perform better.

Cascades Inc. notified state officials Tuesday that it will lay off 88 at a plant in Scappoose beginning July 28. It will also close a plant in St. Helens but didn’t specify how many will lose their jobs. The company previously employed more than 100 there.

Cascades, based in Quebec, said the facilities are “underperforming” and that production will shift to other Cascades sites. A third factory in South Carolina will close, too. Cascades said it will eliminate 300 jobs altogether.

Cascades said it expects closing the three facilities will cost between $20 million and $25 million, including severance payments. It said it will offer to relocate some employees to other sites.

“With fewer sites, better resource allocation, and a strong business strategy, we believe this decision will position Cascades to create more value for its shareholders and customers,” CEO Mario Plourde said in a written statement.

Cascades opened the Scappoose factory in 2017, aided by tax incentives state officials valued at $12.7 million over five years.

Columbia County’s jobless rate was 4.9% last March, slightly above the statewide rate.

Oregon manufacturing employment has been slower to recover from the pandemic recession than other parts of the state economy. Oregon has about 196,000 factory jobs, down from about 199,000 in 2019.