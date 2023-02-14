Drivers won’t need permits to soak in the breathtaking scenery of the Columbia River Gorge Scenic Highway this summer, as agencies roll back the pilot program after one year.

Last summer, drivers for the first time were required to secure timed-entry permits to drive the “waterfall corridor” portion of the scenic highway, in an effort to curb traffic and crowds in the Columbia Gorge.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, which rolled out the permits in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Multnomah County and Columbia Area Transit, said while the program was a success, it will not return for 2023, news first reported Thursday by the Salem Statesman-Journal.

Terra Lingley, ODOT’s coordinator for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, said the program was simply too costly and complicated to continue. She said the pilot program was something like the “Cadillac version” of the agencies’ plan to curb crowds, costing close to $1 million to implement for 15 weeks.

“We went big to see if it would work, and it did work, but now we need to scale back to the Toyota version, the economy car version,” Langley said.

A detailed analysis of the project showed that permits resulted in a significant decrease in traffic along the historic highway, and that more people chose to ride the Columbia Gorge Express bus that runs between Portland and Hood River, with a stop at Multnomah Falls.

What the pilot program didn’t seem to resolve was the congestion that tends build up on the scenic highway at Multnomah Falls – an area that will be the focus of the agencies’ efforts this summer.

Lingley said both eastbound and westbound traffic stalls on at the Multnomah Falls day-use area, as cars wait to turn into a small parking lot that’s usually full anyway. Those drivers must also wait for pedestrians coming and going from the main parking lot off Interstate 84.

“That’s the highest use crosswalk in the state of Oregon,” she said, navigated by roughly 1,600 people an hour at its peak, according to an ODOT study. “Because it’s so narrow, because it’s so constrained, there’s just no solution, and then people get angry.”

The solution the agencies are trying this year will be simple: a single flagger, stationed at the crosswalk to wave cars through and allow people to cross safely. Barricades will also be used when the parking lot on the scenic highway fills up, Lingley said, further encouraging drivers to keep moving.

And while drivers won’t need to buy permits to drive the scenic highway this year, visitors will still need timed-entry permits to visit Multnomah Falls this year, which are typically required between 9 a.m. an 6 p.m. daily, from the end of May and beginning of September. Exact dates for 2023 have not yet been announced.

Karen Davis, spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service in the Columbia River Gorge, said the permits at Multnomah Falls, which were first introduced in 2020, have been successful at mitigating the overcrowding and overflowing parking lots that plagued the attraction for years.

That’s not to say it’s been without flaws. Davis said that people continue to show up without a permit and that some with a permit don’t quite understand how they work. A timed-entry permit is purchased for a specific hour, but once in, visitors can stay as long as they want.

“It’s not perfect,” Davis said. “In a perfect world we would be able to have someone check permits before they enter the parking lot. We just aren’t able to do that.”

Both permitting systems have been part of a bigger strategy to alleviate crowds in the Columbia River Gorge, which have increased exponentially in recent years as the population in the Portland metropolitan area has grown. Virtually all regions of the state have experienced an increase in outdoor recreation, but the Oregon side of the gorge, squeezed between the Columbia River and sheer basalt cliffs, leaves little room for expansion of amenities.

That constraint has led to a series of experiments that have resulted in an increase in public transportation options, as well as private tours, new options for cyclists and a seasonal permitting system to hike the wildflower trails at Dog Mountain.

In this experimental phase, no plan is set in stone, officials said. Last year, for example, the Multnomah Falls permits changed from $1 per person to $2 per vehicle, a move that saves people money and could encourage visitors to carpool.

Lingley said the ultimate goal is to offer people “a menu of transportation alternatives,” as well as better incentives to use them. Smaller crowds don’t necessarily mean fewer people but rather fewer cars, which officials in the gorge see as the primary issue.

“Outdoor recreation is just getting hit really hard, which is great. I’m really glad people are getting out, but how do we manage the resource as well as the amount of folks wo want to get out?” Lingley said. “We don’t necessarily want to force, but we want to make sure the benefits of ‘choosing a good solution’ … are as good or better than driving your personal car out there.”