This disaster season, 'everything is complicated by COVID-19'

In places where some group sheltering is inevitable, local leaders may have to get creative.

“The current guidance is opening up more shelters but running them for shorter periods of time in smaller numbers to minimize exposure,” Fugate said.

In Louisiana, parishes often have reciprocal agreements to provide shelter if residents of another parish need to evacuate during a hurricane or flood. But instead of simply opening their civic center, parishes may need to add multiple school and church gymnasiums to the mix to help maintain distancing. The state may need to supply extra buses to combat overcrowding of local transportation options.

Because much of the state is prone to flooding, it’s unclear which hotels in which locations would be able to offer help. But multistory hotels in New Orleans may be able to at least provide shelter in their upper floors. Louisiana has a stockpile of meals ready-to-eat — MREs — available to distribute, but it would be a challenge to get them to residents dispersed among hundreds or thousands of hotel rooms.