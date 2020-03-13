Rebuffed by the FAA, Boeing will rewire all the grounded 737 MAXs

Boeing has decided to bite the bullet and won’t seek an exemption after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rejected the jetmaker’s argument that the electrical wiring on the 737 MAX is compliant with regulations for safe wire separation.

Its engineers are preparing to go ahead and rewire all the jets that Boeing has stored while the FAA decides how to handle the planes already delivered. In total there are about 800 jets in the currently grounded MAX fleet.

“This work should take approximately five days per airplane to include the required modification work and associated testing,” a Boeing official said Thursday.

A person familiar with the plan said, “We can start going in to the first airplane as early as this week and see exactly how to do it, and figure out how to get it done right. Those first few planes will take longer.”

The person said Boeing doesn’t expect the work to change its anticipated schedule for clearing the plane to fly again by midyear.