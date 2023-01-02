Proposed biomethane plant in Sunnyside could bring benefits, but environmental advocates have concerns

The city and port of Sunnyside have agreed to spend $12 million developing infrastructure for a potential industrial park, including a renewable natural gas facility.

Pacific Ag, an agricultural waste company, has proposed a 60-acre facility with anaerobic digesters that turn livestock and agricultural waste into renewable natural gas, or biomethane. The plant could have environmental and economic effects in Sunnyside and the Lower Valley.

Port of Sunnyside Commissioner Jay Hester said planning for the park near Sunnyside-Mabton Road has begun, but Pacific Ag has not bought the property from the port — a key first hurdle.

Hester is still confident the sale will be finalized by 2023 and the facility will be constructed by 2024. Pacific Ag would invest around $120 million in building the facility, Hester said.

Pacific Ag could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Local economic effects

The proposed site is south of Interstate 82 on Port of Sunnyside property, directly off of Sunnyside-Mabton road. In a November meeting, Sunnyside's City Council approved using a combination of grants and loans to install industrial sewage, electricity, gas and water. The infrastructure is the first step in turning 200 acres into a business park for heavy industrial use.

Trevor Martin, community and economic development director for the city of Sunnyside, said in an email the project would generate 55 full-time-equivalent positions.

Hester said 29 of those would be at the facility and all would earn annual salaries greater than $60,000. Other jobs could be in trucking and waste transportation.

The new facility would also increase tax revenue, as property taxes from Pacific Ag's facility and any other future businesses would go to local governments.

Hester added that digesters don't smell as bad as manure lagoons or wastewater treatment. That could decrease odor from manure locally if dairy farmers utilize the plant.

While anaerobic digesters can process various kinds of organic waste, Frank Lyall, a local farmer and former president of the Yakima Farm Bureau, said it's less likely that plant waste will be used. Lyall said many farmers keep their plant waste for fertilizer.

Lyall said he was unfamiliar with this project specifically, but that digesters were more economically beneficial for manure disposal than fuel production.

Jay Gordon, policy director at the Dairy Federation, said his organization supports anaerobic digesters and the benefits they can create for dairy farmers. He added that some Yakima dairy farmers were discussing the facility with Pacific Ag.

How does it work?

Renewable natural gas facilities put organic material, such as like plant and livestock waste, in an anaerobic digesters. The digesters break down waste without oxygen to produce methane, which can be turned into fuel, and digestate, the solid or liquid leftovers that can be used as fertilizer.

The Sunnyside facility will likely use dairy cow manure that is usually collected in local anaerobic manure lagoons. Cow manure emits methane, a greenhouse gas that has roughly 25 times the warming potential of carbon.

Pacific Ag is essentially capturing that methane and taking another step, refining it to make renewable natural gas. Gordon said anaerobic digestion can keep the equivalent of 5 tons of carbon from being emitted.

The renewable natural gas is also carbon neutral. All natural gas creates carbon when it is burned as fuel, but any carbon released from Pacific Ag's biomethane is carbon that was in cows' feed and recently in the atmosphere. Carbon from fossil fuels has been stored in oil or natural gas for thousands of years and was not recently in the atmosphere.

Questions raised

Jean Mendoza, a volunteer with Friends of Toppenish Creek, has focused on the environmental effects of dairy farms in the Lower Yakima Valley. She said the officials should ask questions and make sure the public is informed.

"It's a complicated thing," Mendoza said. "There are risks and benefits to it."

Mendoza questioned the real net decrease of greenhouse gas emissions. If dairies weren't as prevalent, carbon and methane emissions would be lower to begin with.

"If we didn't raise animals in concentrated agricultural feeding operations and store manure in anaerobic lagoons, we wouldn't have methane emissions in the first place," Mendoza said. "The only methane we're capturing is what's produced in manure lagoons."

Manure only accounts for a part of emissions. Mendoza pointed out that methane from belching and farting, known as enteric emissions, are not captured by digesters.

Coleen Anderson, founder of climate group 350 Yakima, said producing natural gas in any form encourages the use of carbon-emitting power sources. She argued that selling renewable natural gas alongside its fossil fuel counterpart does not encourage the decarbonization of energy.

Benefits to dairy farmers

Gordon was unable to comment on dairy farmers' ongoing discussions with Pacific Ag, but said Dairy Federation farmers have worked with similar facilities across the Pacific Northwest.

Dairy farmers are often paid for their manure, Gordon said. Anaerobic digesters are more common in California, so the Dairy Federation looks at that system as a blueprint. There, Gordon said farmers can get paid $150 to $200 a year per cow.

If manure lagoons decrease in the Yakima Valley, it could give farmers space to expand their herds, though that would depend on an individual farm's circumstances.

"The manure is one factor of many on whether you can increase herd size," Gordon said.

Dairy farmers are also furnished with a new product for sale. In 2023, Washington is instituting a cap-and-trade policy with carbon emissions. If farmers capture greenhouse gas emissions from methane, they would be able to sell credits back on the market.

"That's real money that pays the bills," Gordon said. "It's interesting, and if you can make a little bit of money, dairymen are more interested."

Construction on infrastructure and the biomethane facility is not a sure thing. Many involved in the process are optimistic, but Sunnyside is only bound to fund infrastructure if the property sale is finalized in six months.

The facility would not be the first of its kind in the Yakima Valley; a smaller anaerobic digester is in operation near Outlook.