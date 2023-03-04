Last fall, when the McEntee family bought the building next to the family-owned Mo’s Original Seafood and Chowder Restaurant, they knew they were in for some work. The three-story building on Newport’s historic bayfront was 136 years old and wears every day of it. But they also knew it was likely a one-time opportunity.

“To find a piece of property on the bayfront that is right next to your business is rare,” said Gabrielle McEntee, great granddaughter of Mo Niemi, founder of Mo’s.

So last October, when the owner of the building died and left instructions in his will to give the McEntees the first opportunity to buy it, the family agreed. They paid $450,000 for the structure and committed themselves to some serious remodeling.

Instead, they’re looking at demolition. The three-story building sits on a slab of concrete topped with wood, but has no drainage and has soaked in water for decades, according to the McEntees and city officials. The building is riddled with asbestos and has been listed as an extreme fire hazard. Now, the McEntees are just hoping to get the building razed before it topples on its own.

“We were quite upset,” said Dylan McEntee, Niemi’s great grandson. “People talk about buildings having good bones. This building doesn’t have any bones. We thought we could just lift it up and put a foundation under it.” But after an engineer took a close look, the family learned the walls of the building are so rotted from water leaks, the entire first floor would need to be rebuilt in order to retrofit the foundation. “And then you would still have floors two and three that would need all their bones — exterior support walls — replaced. Regardless of whether we put a foundation in or not, we would have to replace all the support structures. We found out they did a little remodel to the back of the building and connected it to ours. We think that is what is stabilizing the structure and holding it up.”

But despite the structure’s precarious condition, demolition will have to wait until the city gives its approval, which won’t happen for at least a few weeks. The building is one of 16 listed on the Newport Comprehensive Plan inventory of historically significant properties and is protected from demolition. The city recently drafted an amendment to the plan that will eliminate the city’s protection of the old building due to its deteriorated condition. The amendment will also include an emergency clause making the ordinance effective upon adoption, as opposed to the usual 30-day wait, said Derrick Tokos, director of the City of Newport’s community development.

“This structure is not safe,” Tokos said. “It’s been recorded as structurally compromised by the building official.” Newport City Council members are expected to vote on the amendment March 20.

The demolition plans have drawn criticism from people who think the historic building should be preserved. It is believed it was originally constructed as a Masonic hall or Oddfellows lodge in 1886 in the town of Olssonville upriver from Newport, then later floated by barge to the bayfront, Tokos said, noting it was later a boarding house, then apartments with a gift shop on the first level.

“I want to reassure people we are not trying to ruin the bayfront,” Gabrielle McEntee said. “I understand people’s concern, but my family and I care very deeply about the bayfront because we’ve been here for 75 years. Our roots are here. Our intention is to make it better, make it more safe because the building is not safe. Hopefully we can build something that will have longevity and maybe historical significance in the future.”

A second building next to the historic three-story structure has already been demolished under order by the City of Newport. That building housed the “Up Our Alley/Republic of Candy” businesses. Dylan McEntee said the building had never been permitted by the city and borrowed power, water and cable services from a nearby tavern.

The three-story building is currently undergoing asbestos removal. “Every floor has to be wrapped in plastic and completely sealed,” Dylan McEntee said. “There are 29 what they call hot spots or spots with asbestos. All materials must be sealed in bags and removed in a very specific way. That’s all determined by the DEQ. Right now, we have no control over what is going on with the building.”

Once the old building is razed, the family plans to rebuild, though a new structure could be several years out. Until then, they plan to create a dog-friendly patio where restaurant customers can dine outside.