The private security guard who fatally shot a man some 60 seconds into a trespassing dispute at a North Portland shopping center on Memorial Day weekend two years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Logan Gimbel wiped tears from his eyes using the collar of his jail uniform as Multnomah County Circuit Judge Christopher Marshall told the 30-year-old he will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison until the possibility of parole kicks in.

“I’m sorry for the loss that I caused, and I hope with this that everyone involved can find closure,” Gimbel said.

A jury earlier this month convicted Gimbel of second-degree murder and three other charges, including unlawful use of mace and a firearm, for shooting Freddy Nelson Jr., 49, on May 29, 2021.

Nelson and his wife, Kari Nelson, arrived at the Delta Park Center to go flower shopping when Gimbel angrily approached, ordered them to leave the property and reached through a window and pepper sprayed the couple a few seconds after they didn’t comply with commands. Prosecutors said during the trial the unprovoked attack prompted Freddy Nelson to lurch his car forward into the Cornerstone Security guard, who was uninjured but responded with a volley of fatal gunfire.

In a victim impact statement read by a prosecutor during the sentencing hearing, Kari Nelson said she has been diagnosed with PTSD and worries about burdening her own family because she has been unable to hold down a job in the wake of the murder.

“The tragic loss of my husband has devastated me in every way — financially, mentally, physically and emotionally,” she said in the letter. “I am not who I used to be.”

The Nelsons had recently become grandparents after 30 years of marriage and raising three sons, she said

Freddy Nelson, a woodworker and home renovator, lived in an RV with his wife near Delta Park Center, where he struck a handshake deal to collect and resell shipping pallets delivered to a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. Gimbel and other guards with Cornerstone Security, who were hired separately by the center’s developer to patrol only in parking lots, had several verbal disputes with Freddy Nelson and banned him from public areas about a month before the shooting.

Only Freddy Nelson Sr., the victim’s father, sat in the front row Tuesday, while other family members watched remotely, as was their preference, a prosecutor said.

Kiono Nelson, one of the victim’s sons, said in a statement to the court that he and his two brothers had few worries growing up because their father, Freddy Nelson Jr., worked “countless hours” as a home renovator to provide for them.

“He deserved to grow old. He deserved to be taken care of, just as he took care of us,” Kiono Nelson said.

Flanked by nine members of Gimbel’s family, defense attorney John Gutbezahl acknowledged the life sentence was prescribed by law. But Gutbezahl blasted prosecutors’ request for an additional six month prison sentence on top of that for unlawful use of mace, calling it a “trial tax.”

Judge Marshall granted the defense attorney’s request and did not add additional time, saying parole proceedings in practice usually take 26 years to begin and that adding a separate conviction would have far-reaching ramifications beyond the time added.

Marshall said he was limited in his comments in light of the pending $25 million lawsuit filed by Kari and Kiono Nelson against Gimbel, his employer and the owners of Delta Park Center.

Gimbel previously served in the U.S. Air Force in Korea and the Middle East, where he was injured in the ear and eye and learned he has congenital heart trouble, his mother Tabitha Griffin said in a statement read by Gutbezahl.

“I cry, hurt and mourn for the loss of the plans that he had,” said Griffin, 54.

Gimbel, who unsuccessfully claimed self defense during the trial, plans to appeal the verdict, his attorney said.