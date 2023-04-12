Dozens of Portland police officers descended Wednesday morning on downtown’s vacant Washington Center retail development, which has turned into an open-air fentanyl market in recent weeks.

The mission started at 7:30 a.m., when officers began blocking off the area surrounding the dilapidated property, stretching yellow crime-scene tape from Southwest Third and Alder streets to Harvey Milk and 4th streets.

Officer David Baer, from the Central Bike Squad, said police were canvassing the insides of the buildings and clearing them out.

Speaking on the phone from a basement stairwell at about 8 a.m., he said, “It’s a maze in here.”

Baer said he hadn’t run into any squatters but that it was clear from graffiti, litter and holes in the walls “there’s definitely been people in here.”

The Central Bike Squad posted videos of the morning’s mission to its Instagram account, showing officers using battering rams to break down locked doors as they shout, “Portland Police Bureau.”

The Portland Police Bureau is working with contractors and the building’s owner, Barry Menashe, to completely board up the Washington Center, including all of its alcoves and vestibules, as a deterrent to the rampant drug trafficking. His daughter, Lauren Menashe, who serves as the real-estate company’s principal, was on-site with police Wednesday morning.

Lauren Menashe said the company worked with police on the plan to clear out and board up the property, with the construction crew coming in later in the day.

Menashe Properties has paid for fencing and boarding the property several times over the past three years without any subsidies from the city, she said, but this attempt, with the help of police, is more thorough.

“We’re very appreciative of them,” Lauren Menashe said of the officers.

Wednesday morning’s police activity comes after officials from the mayor’s office and other city bureaus toured the three-quarter-block-long development last week. The city created a “board-up plan” to secure doors and windows at the buildings, but it waited to act while negotiating with Menashe, a spokesperson for the Portland Bureau of Development Services said last week.

The geometry of the buildings has created some difficulties in figuring out how to fully board them up, said Eric Zimmerman, the mayor’s central city policy advisor, who was on site as police entered the property.

“We’ve given them the go-ahead and said, ‘If you want to line up 90-degree corners and box the whole thing out, we would be very supportive of that,” Zimmerman said. “Even it required that we’d give up the sidewalks — whatever it takes to secure it.”

City officials would rather the property be blocked off like a construction site than continue as a haven for rampant drug use and drug dealing, Zimmerman said.

In the few hours since police began staging the block, some curious downtown residents and workers passing by on their morning commute said they assumed there was a homicide. But after learning the drug market was being cleared, several commented “good” and “finally,” Zimmerman said.

On Friday evening, Mayor Ted Wheeler instituted round-the-clock police patrols near the Washington Center as part of the effort to clear out the makeshift fentanyl market that has overtaken the property in recent weeks.

The order came hours after The Oregonian/OregonLive’s reporting on an alarming spate of overdoses occurring in the vicinity of Washington Center, which included several deaths.

Before the patrols began, dozens of people typically could be found along Washington Center’s plazas and near the entrance to its shuttered parking garage, some openly smoking from tin-foil trays while others reeled about under the apparent effects of fentanyl, a deadly opioid.

Since the police presence ramped up over the weekend, much of the activity appears to have moved on. By 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the clear-out mission began, people weren’t congregating around the building. City officials and police are keeping an eye out for where the drug market may have migrated to, Zimmerman said.

“The police will be here as long as the mayor thinks they need to be, but the goal is for this not to be a permanent duty station,” Zimmerman said. “We believe the need will be reduced when there’s not the alcoves to hang out in.”

The city will pass the baton to Menashe Properties, Zimmerman said, asking them to take responsibility for private security on the property.

Lauren Menashe said the company already works with Pacific Echelon at their other properties.

“In conjunction with Echelon and more limited resources from police, we’ll continue to keep it as clean here as we can,” she said.

Menashe Properties and the city have struggled to figure out what they can do about the Washington Center, a 1970s development with 30,000 square feet of empty office and retail space spread across two buildings and five stories.

Barry Menashe, 69, has said he’s offered the property free of charge for the city to use as a temporary homeless shelter, a repurposing that happened once before, in 2015. A spokesperson said Mayor Ted Wheeler wants to address public safety in the area, but said the property “would likely require substantial retooling prior to future use.”

For now, the city is working to get past “crisis mode,” Zimmerman said.

The owners of the property ultimately would figure out its future, he added. “The appetite to be visionary or try out new ideas is a little bit subdued until we can stop the bleeding,” he said. “We’re just trying to be measured, to not put too many carts before the horse.”