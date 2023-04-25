Portland elected and law enforcement leaders are preparing to launch an aggressive effort to crack down on a pair of the city’s most persistent — and exasperating — property crimes.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and other officials plan next week to unveil the creation of two new task forces focused on car and retail theft, according to multiple sources and an email reviewed by The Oregonian.

County and city leaders are expected to bolster the operations by funding new deputy district attorney and investigator positions focused exclusively on building and prosecuting these cases, five people with knowledge of the proposals said.

Law enforcement agencies slated to participate in the task force include the Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham Police Department and Oregon State Police, according to sources and an email sent Wednesday by Schmidt to nearly three dozen recipients.

That email, with the subject line “Press conference: Organized Retail Theft & Auto Theft Task Forces,” invited prospective participants to a public announcement next Monday at the Multnomah County Courthouse.

Elected and law enforcement officials have spent more than two months working to formulate and finalize the effort, people with direct knowledge of the plan said.

The move comes as stolen cars and store merchandise in Portland continue to plague residents and retailers, highlighting local law enforcement’s ongoing inability to curb endemic low-level crimes that have contributed to the closure and exodus of well-known businesses and deepened pessimism among people living in all corners of the city.

It is also a boon for Schmidt, who has struggled to shake a soft-on-crime reputation as he seeks reelection, as well as city and county leaders under fire for what many perceive as Portland’s diminished livability.

Portland set a record for car thefts in 2022, with about 11,000 vehicles reported stolen in the city – almost doubling the number of such thefts from just two years ago, according to Portland Police Bureau data.

Meanwhile, referrals for theft prosecutions in Multnomah County by police have declined in each of the past three years, from about 3,100 in 2019 to just over 900 in 2022, data shows. Even among those cases, the percentage pursued by prosecutors fell, too, dipping 47% in 2021 before rebounding to 58% last year.

Spokespeople for Schmidt, Wheeler, the Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.