Saturday morning, Portland police identified the suspect in Friday’s Cathedral Park neighborhood disturbance.

Brent B. Lusted, 63, of Portland, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on allegations of first-degree arson, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release.

Friday afternoon, a man who was reportedly in a mental health crisis threw furniture and other items off his eighth-floor balcony, greeted officers with a rifle in hand at his Schrunk Riverview Tower apartment and set a fire that caused an evacuation of the North Portland apartment tower, police said.

No serious injuries were reported, said police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Allen.

After the incident, fire investigators served a search warrant and found a BB rifle in the apartment. There were reports of shots fired in the apartment Friday, but no evidence of gunfire was found inside.

Officers had responded about 1:30 p.m. to the 11-story tower at 8832 N. Syracuse St. to a report of the resident tossing things off his deck. But when they went to his door, he opened it holding a rifle and then closed it, police said. Police evacuated two adjacent apartments, told others to stay in their apartments and sent alerts to a four-block radius for people to shelter in place.

The man continued to sporadically shoot in his apartment and throw things off his balcony, police said. He later began to light items on fire on the balcony and was taken into custody shortly before 5 p.m. as the flames spread into his apartment and he walked into the hallway, police said.

As the standoff ended, Richard Christner, a resident on the second floor, said he saw police walk the man to a waiting ambulance.