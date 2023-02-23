Dan Christensen waited at the bottom of an icy hill. He was worried.

Christensen, a TriMet bus driver whose route takes him from the Clackamas Town Center to Happy Valley, knew he’d need momentum to get to the top. The slope curved to the east, with freezing winds glazing the hill until it looked like glass.

Suddenly a fire truck zoomed past, cutting tracks through the crystalized sleet with its heavy-duty tire chains. It created a path for Christensen to follow.

Still, the hill “scared me,” Christensen said Thursday morning. Even with the bus’s drop-down tire chains deployed, it was “touch and go” all night.

Christensen, who’s been a bus driver since 2006, started his usual shift Wednesday afternoon and witnessed the snow and ice progress through the evening rush hour, trapping hundreds of drivers around the metro area.

Christensen weaved around spun-out cars and navigated past bunched-up buses while power outages blacked out the street lights. There were major gaps in service for buses and trains -- and frustrated riders, of course, Christensen said. He picked up a few people whose cars were stranded.

Despite the risk of getting stuck, Christensen remained committed to doing his job: getting people home safely. In this kind of weather, “the only safe bus is parked in the parking lot at the bus yard,” he said.

“There’s times that Sir Isaac Newton and his gravity is driving the bus more than you are,” he added.

The experienced bus driver made it through his route and shift, clocking out just before midnight. Christensen’s drive home from the TriMet bus lot in Southeast Portland ended up being the hardest part of the journey. He dug his own car out of a pile of snow using just a handheld ice scraper and then slowly made his way home.

Other drivers weren’t so fortunate.

Some posted on Twitter to say they’d been stuck overnight on Interstate 84 or Interstate 5, where traffic was at a standstill due to stuck cars and stalled semitrucks.

A collision on southbound I-5 near Woodland closed all lanes from about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to midnight. A semitruck crashed on southbound I-5 near the ilani Casino in Ridgefield Thursday morning and blocked traffic for about an hour.

Traffic cameras were showing progress and movement Thursday morning at 10 a.m., but I-84 westbound near the I-5 junction was still chaotic. And I-5 southbound near Fremont was backed up down to Taylor’s Ferry Road. Many of the cars on Interstate 205 near the Gateway Transit Center are also at a halt.

How bad is it out there? One Twitter user said it was an eight-hour drive Wednesday night from the airport to Beaverton.

Another driver said they were heading to Vancouver from Gresham but got stuck for 14 hours.

Lyssia Merrifield, a Portland resident, said people in the Maywood Park neighborhood spent five hours Wednesday night pushing cars up a hill on Northeast 102nd Avenue near Fremont Street — and handing out snacks and handwarmers.

A lot of people abandoned their cars to walk home, Merrifield said, some with no coats or gloves.

There were also plenty of other Good Samaritans helping stranded drivers.

Annie Cathcart, a nurse at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center, was saved by two people as her car slid down the steep, slippery Marquam Hill Road in Portland’s Southwest Hills.

Cathcart was stuck for six hours total trying to get to her shift at the hospital but never made it. (Another nurse who lived close by and had a pair of cross-country skis covered for her.)

Andrew Damitio, who lives downtown, said he started getting texts from a stranded friend at around 8 p.m.

His friend had left work in North Portland at 4:15 pm; four hours later, he was in standstill traffic on Interstate 405, without a jacket or water, and rapidly running out of gas and battery power on his phone.

Damitio told his friend to leave his car and spend the night at his house, and then started walking to meet him. He took supplies with him, and handed out water to other stranded motorists along the way.

”I wasn’t the only one,” he told The Oregonian/OregonLive. “Others [were] walking around, offering handwarmers and Clif bars,” while other do-gooders were trying to help homeless people camped near highway off-ramps.

It would be another two hours until Damitio and his friend finally met up at the intersection of I-405 and U.S. 26. About two dozen other motorists had also abandoned their cars there, Damitio said.

On Thursday morning, Damitio and his friend went to back to retrieve the car, and then drove up 26, passing dozens more abandoned cars, Damitio said.

Lauren McRory, for her part, left work early Wednesday afternoon for her usual commute from Hillsboro to Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood. The roads were clear up to Skyline Boulevard, she said, but as she descended toward North Portland, the snow had begun to accumulate.

Everyone was driving at a “snail’s pace,” but there was nothing they could do to keep from sliding into a ditch.

“The three people behind me followed suit,” McRory said. “A school bus with children aboard slid past me down the hill and eventually made it out with chains and salt. People began to abandon their cars and walk up or down the road.”

A two-truck driver — a “snow storm hero” — pulled McRory out of the ditch four hours later.

She was shaken and cold, but she made it home safe.

School closures As of deadline Thursday, St. Helens School District reports classes are canceled Friday. The Ridgefield School District is set to start three hours late. Morning preschool is canceled and there will be no buses going to Cascadia Tech. The following schools were canceled Thursday due to the weather: Longview, Kelso, Woodland, Kalama, Toutle Lake, Toledo, Rainier, Clatskanie, St. Helens, Ridgefield, Three Rivers Christian in Longview, Lower Columbia College, LCC Head Start and EOCF Head Start sites.

Editor's note: The Daily News contributed to this article.