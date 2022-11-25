 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Plow operator shortage means Oregon drivers should prepare for snowed-in roads this winter

  • 0
Snow

A plow driver makes his way to a customers home in Orchard Park Friday, November 18, 2022. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

 Mark Mulville

The Oregon Department of Transportation says a shortage of snow plow drivers means crews will be slower to clear roads, and that drivers should take extra precautions this winter.

ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said the agency has 382 vacant maintenance positions statewide. About 130 of those are for jobs that include operating snowplows.

“If we get hit by a major winter event, the public is going to notice a decline in services,” Hamilton said. “Things may not get plowed, salted or spread with sand or de-icer as quickly as we’d hope.”

The possibility of snow is in the forecast. Oregon’s mountain passes may get some snow this long weekend, and the Willamette Valley floor may see flurries next week.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The low staffing statewide means crews may also be slower to clear crashes in all weather. ODOT urged drivers to be patient with crews as they work, and to take their own safety measures.

People are also reading…

Hamilton said the reason for the driver shortage is unclear but that ODOT is hiring for maintenance positions. The job requires a commercial driver license.

There’s plenty of competition for qualified applicants. TriMet, the Portland-area transit agency, is struggling to hire workers despite pay bumps and sign-on bonuses. So are delivery services and freight companies.

Drivers can visit TripCheck.com, ODOT’s traffic website, to check road conditions before leaving for long drives, especially over the mountain passes. Travelers should also heed roadside message signs, which may display alerts about poor road conditions, chain requirements or closures.

The National Weather Service recommended drivers carry an emergency travel kit with warm clothes, blankets, flashlights, food and water.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Washington won't renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms

Washington won't renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms

The Washington state Department of Natural Resources says it will not renew the last of a fish-farming company’s leases on net pens in Puget Sound. The Seattle Times reports Cooke Aquaculture's last net pens in Puget Sound are located near Bainbridge Island and in Skagit Bay. Department officials say Cooke has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing equipment. Letters sent Monday from the Department of Natural Resources to the company indicate Cooke had a history of failing to comply with the provisions outlined in contracts. Cooke didn't comment on the decision, but a representative told the newspaper the company may do so later.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding flips over cars in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News