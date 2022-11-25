Plow operator shortage means Oregon drivers should prepare for snowed-in roads this winter

The Oregon Department of Transportation says a shortage of snow plow drivers means crews will be slower to clear roads, and that drivers should take extra precautions this winter.

ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said the agency has 382 vacant maintenance positions statewide. About 130 of those are for jobs that include operating snowplows.

“If we get hit by a major winter event, the public is going to notice a decline in services,” Hamilton said. “Things may not get plowed, salted or spread with sand or de-icer as quickly as we’d hope.”

The possibility of snow is in the forecast. Oregon’s mountain passes may get some snow this long weekend, and the Willamette Valley floor may see flurries next week.

The low staffing statewide means crews may also be slower to clear crashes in all weather. ODOT urged drivers to be patient with crews as they work, and to take their own safety measures.

Hamilton said the reason for the driver shortage is unclear but that ODOT is hiring for maintenance positions. The job requires a commercial driver license.

There’s plenty of competition for qualified applicants. TriMet, the Portland-area transit agency, is struggling to hire workers despite pay bumps and sign-on bonuses. So are delivery services and freight companies.

Drivers can visit TripCheck.com, ODOT’s traffic website, to check road conditions before leaving for long drives, especially over the mountain passes. Travelers should also heed roadside message signs, which may display alerts about poor road conditions, chain requirements or closures.

The National Weather Service recommended drivers carry an emergency travel kit with warm clothes, blankets, flashlights, food and water.