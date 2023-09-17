Fall looms but gardening season is far from over, and you may have questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful.

When to trim?

Q: When is the proper time to trim azaleas and rhododendrons? Is it harmful to trim them during a drought? – Washington County

A: The best time to prune is right after the blooms are spent, since these plants begin to form next year’s blooms immediately thereafter. This article explains further. It is unhelpful to prune woody plants during dry spells or when it is very cold. Rhododendrons and azaleas have fibrous, shallow root systems and need a lot of water. Pruning during drought opens “wounds” from which water evaporates, leaving the plants even drier. So, prune at the same time you are removing spent flowers in spring. – Kris LaMar, OSU Extension Master Gardener

Should we prune this rhododendron more?

Q: Our old rhododendron appears to be dying after the wet/then heat/then cold of last year. We cut it way back in late winter or early spring this year following the guidelines for rejuvenation of an old shrub in hopes it would revive. It now does not look good in spite of putting forth a few new shoots and getting extra water. We are wondering if can be saved. Should we cut it further back, almost to the ground, and see if new shoots come up instead of forcing the old branches to grow them? Or maybe take it out completely and put in something new? – Clatsop County

A: At this point your rhododendron doesn’t look too happy. Some rhododendrons do not recover from severe pruning. You should probably only prune a third of the growth in any one year so the shrub isn’t shocked too much. Normally the best time prune is after it is done flowering. It is worth a try to see if it’ll keep going. I think you could prune it down further to see if it would resprout. Check to see that there is still green in the branches where you cut. If you don’t see green, then it is time to pull it out and plant a new one. Fall is a great time for planting new shrubs. – Bill Hutmacher, OSU Extension Master Gardener

When to prune bark and mock orange?

Q: I am confused about when to prune my nine bark and mock orange, and how much to take off. I never understand the guidelines (old wood, new wood). Any easy suggestions? – Multnomah County

A: Pruning flowering shrubs, if needed, is generally done right after flowering. Here’s a fairly in-depth set of slides from a class for Master Gardener volunteers about pruning.

So, that’s the easy answer. A common follow-up question is about how much to remove. That depends on your space and reason for pruning. Both of these shrubs, nine-bark and mock orange, can occasionally be pruned nearly to the ground as a rejuvenation strategy. My nine-bark is a huge dark purple one and after years it was congested, and I considered removing it. I chopped it all the way down in late spring and as it regrew I decided I really do like it. The open vase shape was restored. Now I go in each summer with long-handled loppers and cut down the biggest, oldest stems. This way there are always a few stems with pretty shredded bark in winter, and a few vigorous stems with particularly large leaves, and plenty of flowers with the following pretty seed heads.

My mock orange is really in a too-small spot. I cut it way back each summer after blooming. It responds with long, new whips of foliage I can tie back to my fence, and blooms heavily the next summer. It is doing well after many years of this treatment.

These shrubs are tough and happy in our climate. I hope you’ll prune away and be confident that if you mess up, just wait a year and try it a different way. – Jacki Dougan, OSU Extension Master Gardener

Why didn’t black-eyed Susan’s thrive?

Q: We recently purchased and planted a variety of plants (lavender, rosemary, echinacea, etc.) on a newly landscaped hillside at our home near Mount Hood. After a couple of weeks, with regular watering and care, they all seem to be doing well except the black-eyed Susan. There are three of them, spaced well apart from each other and other plants. Their leaves are wilting and curling, with some yellowing on one plant on leaves nearer to the ground. The stems are starting to droop, too.

Online research suggests we might be overwatering, which we will address, or that it might just be transplant shock. My partner and I are rather new at this, but these plants mean a lot to us, in a plant-spirit-medicine kind of way, and we’re willing to do whatever we can to save them and learn how to help them thrive – pH testing, fertilizer or whatever else might be needed. Do you have any suggestions for what can be done to help these poor black-eyed Susans? Is there any additional information we could capture (soil tests, etc.) that would be important to help diagnose the issue? – Clackamas County

A: I too had trouble getting black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia) to grow for a couple years but once I started ignoring them, they did much better. This may certainly be a water issue so wait until they dry out before watering them. They also need full sun, so make sure they are planted in the right spot. This year mine really only get about six hours of sun, but that does seem to be enough. You can do a soil test if you have any idea that the soil might be a problem. They like pH around 6.8 but a couple decimal points lower should be OK as well. If they were planted very recently, they might have had transplant shock due to the heat and shorter days. I would go with the successes of your other plants and purchase some black-eyed Susan seed you can put in the same area next May or early June to get better results. That is, assuming the watering issue, pH, sun and everything else is right. Yes, gardening can be complex, but we celebrate the successes and learn from the failures. – Rhonda Frick-Wright, OSU Extension Master Gardener