 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tempering the flames in southern oregon

  • 0
Keeler fire

The 60-acre Keeler fire, posted Sunday on the Facebook page of ODF Southwest Oregon District.

 ODF Southwest Oregon District, Contributed

JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. — In the span of one night this week, 232 lightning strikes sparked dozens of wildfires in Jackson and Josephine counties. Getting a handle on them required preparation, perspiration and all hands on deck.

To face off against a wave of fire starts sparked by a lightning storm over Southern Oregon, the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District broke the two counties into quadrants. Supervisors in each section strategized ways to utilize an extra 200 contracted personnel and six extra helicopters Thursday, while a fifth supervisor coordinated initial attack teams to tackle the newest fire starts.

By the end of the week, a third of roughly four dozen new fires were extinguished, and containment lines were wrapped around nearly all of the new fires — except for the Hog Creek Fire near Merlin and the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. The Hog Creek Fire held at 30 acres as of Saturday, and the Rum Creek Fire, estimated at 100 acres, was uncontained, according to ODF spokeswoman Natalie Weber. 

People are also reading…

It continued a pattern so far this fire season in Southern Oregon of firefighters being successful at keeping fires small.

But the success sometimes comes at a high cost.

A firefighter working the Rum Creek Fire, 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, was killed Thursday by a falling tree. Another firefighter working a fire on Tallowbox Mountain south of Applegate needed to be pulled from the fire lines after suffering a heat-related illness.

Firefighter Collin Hagan, 27, of Michigan, was killed Aug. 10 by a falling tree on the Big Swamp Fire north of Crater Lake.

A week earlier, Aug. 3, a firefighter working the lightning-caused Wards Creek Fire east of Rogue River needed to be flown from the fire lines to the bottom of the road then taken to a nearby hospital after working in temperatures in the high 90s.

Lightning naturally tends to strike the tallest point, according to ODF Southwest Oregon District spokeswoman Natalie Weber, so lightning-caused wildfires often are in steep terrain where crews also face challenges such as falling rocks and trees.

"In a lot of cases, there isn't very good access, so firefighters are driving to the closest point and then having to hike farther up the hill to actually get to the fire in order to start working on it," Weber said.

Since the fire season began June 1, crews have faced triple-digit temperatures and hundreds of lightning strikes, not to mention multiple close calls. Yet as of this week, no local fire has surpassed the low double digits in acreage.

With fire season almost three months old, local fire officials shared insights on their efforts and the tools used to keep fires small.

Story of another summer

On July 15, 2018, a lightning storm sparked at least 145 fires across Southern Oregon. Many of those fires were quickly extinguished, but not all.

Within a week, the Rogue Valley's air quality forced Oregon Shakespeare Festival to cancel outdoor performances and Britt to move its outdoor classical concerts to North Medford High School's auditorium.

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Fire & Aviation Staff Officer Dan Quinones was the forest's acting forest duty officer the day the 2018 fires broke.

Quinones also helped allocate resources this fire season, which has a different track record: 44 fires that burned a combined 8.07 acres. He described this season's strategy in a Zoom interview earlier this month.

"The strategy in '18 and the strategy today are really the same," Quinones said. "In 2018, we ran out of stuff — not just locally but nationally."

The July 2018 fires were competing with other pressing wildfires, according to Quinones, and the Geographic Area Coordination Center in Portland had to prioritize resources for fires threatening people, property and infrastructure.

Fires in backcountry and wilderness areas lost out. Quinones said the resources they had were focused on protecting communities in Ashland, Butte Falls, Jacksonville and Cave Junction.

"We just didn't have enough stuff to get to those fires in a timely fashion, even though we had jumpers on them, etc.," Quinones said.

In the biggest firefights, such as those threatening entire communities, watersheds or critical infrastructure, the GACC has the ability to reassign resources. It's a sword that cuts both ways.

"We might lose some aircraft or ground resources without being asked — they'll just take them," Quinones said.

Quinones described a good relationship and rapport with the GACC Portland office as key to ensuring they understand the resources RRSNF needs to keep during fire season. Presently, he said, "there are no issues."

"They know our fuel type down here and that our fires, once they get established, are very resistant to control," Quinones said.

Bracing for lightning

When lightning is in the forecast — especially on dry fuels — Quinones will coordinate the strategic placement of hand crews, tree fallers, fire engines, water tenders, dozers and other equipment needed on the ground between stations in Prospect, Jacksonville, Powers, Cave Junction and Gold Beach, along with the J. Herbert Stone Nursery in Central Point.

"We got some places to put stuff," Quinones said.

A forest duty officer at each of the districts oversees operations on the entire forest and will seek out input from staff officers such as Quinones.

"From the bigger picture, I'll say, 'Hey, can we move this one asset from one location to another location? Because this is what we have going on,'" Quinones said.

Quinones said he coordinates closely with partner agencies such as Oregon Department of Forestry in stationing and allocating resources.

"We get all the tools in our toolbox that we need — not only for us but also for where we think we may need to support our partners as well," Quinones said. "We stage them around the forest for quick response for the projected areas for the event."

New tools for looking ahead

Late last month, the Corey Fire broke out on the outskirts of Central Point and White City and started spreading to nearby properties, prompting the evacuation of approximately 25 residents nearby.

The fire started on a property containing large amounts of debris and abandoned vehicles, and it took out three mobile homes on the property, but the fire never grew beyond 5 acres, and 15 threatened structures were spared.

According to Fire District 3 Chief Robert Horton, the Corey Fire was one of six fires in his jurisdiction aided by two new camera-based technologies this fire season giving incident commanders the ability to see what they're up against.

Horton chairs the Governor's Fire Service Policy Council, which provides guidance to the governor and the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office, and was recently named Vice President of the Western Fire Chiefs Association.

In prior years, incident commanders had to wait until the first firefighters arrived on scene and saw the fire with their own eyes before calling for the resources they need.

"We have the technology today that allows for that visualization to occur at time of event, not time of first unit arrival," Horton said.

The Alert Wildfire Camera system utilizes cameras watching over roughly a dozen areas across the Rogue Valley, according to Horton.

The cameras are designed to complement those used in ODF's Detection Center, which looks out at rural areas in Jackson and Josephine counties.

"They're looking for lightning strikes in the forest so they can get their resources out there fast," Horton said. "Our cameras are more targeted toward the interface — where the forest is meeting the communities."

The camera Fire District 3 utilizes is on Long Mountain and covers parts of Eagle Point, White City and Sams Valley. Other cameras in the system include one on Mount Baldy that helps Fire District 5, providing a view of Phoenix, Talent and parts of Ashland. A third camera covers the Illinois Valley.

The public can view feeds from the cameras by visiting alertwildfire.org, but emergency response personnel have the power to pan, tilt and zoom if they need to zero in on an area, according to Horton.

Fire District 3 collaborated with Rogue Valley Council of Governments and Rogue Broadband to install the Long Mountain camera on the company's tower, according to Horton.

"We really worked hard in that collaboration to have that camera and the Mount Baldy camera both operational by this fire season," Horton said.

Another technology rolled out in late June and early July is the new 911 Eye system, which allows a person calling in an emergency to send livestream video to the 911 dispatcher.

The 911 dispatcher can send the caller a link which can be shared with Fire District 3's incident command. If bandwidth is limited, the system can accommodate photos instead.

Since the Labor Day 2020 wildfires, Horton said there are more firefighting resources at the local level than there were.

Funds made available from the Oregon Legislature last year through Senate Bill 762 provided fire agencies added funding that Fire District 3 utilized to add a wildland response unit on shift every day.

"Right on initial response we have more units to send out to calls," Horton said.

Other districts throughout the Rogue Valley used the fire funding to increase their staff, and SB 762 also covered added resources such as engines and air resources for ODF.

"We've got more firefighting resources in our system — across the state but especially here — since the 2020 season," Horton said.

Although there's more resources, Horton remembers the challenge he faced during the Labor Day 2020 fires, when the massively destructive Almeda Fire and South Obenchain Fire broke out. With all local resources battling the fires, he called Salem for help, but all of the state's resources were allocated to seven conflagrations across Oregon.

"On that day there wasn't units," Horton said. "There's more capacity in the state of Oregon now, so we hope to not have that vulnerability, but I would be remiss if I didn't say there's more room for us to go.

"We still could use more units across the state," Horton added.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rainier man who kidnapped woman sentenced to 10 years in prison

Rainier man who kidnapped woman sentenced to 10 years in prison

An Oregon man who at knifepoint kidnapped a Washington woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office — District of Oregon says 61-year-old James Cooley of Rainier was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty to kidnapping. Court documents say on May 18, 2020, Cooley traveled from his home to the woman's home in Ilwaco, Washington, approached her, tied her hands with zip ties and dragged her to his vehicle. Documents say he shoved her into the backseat and drove to Rainier while threatening to kill her. His sister saw them in Rainier and called police, who arrested him.

Names of 3 killed in collision along Oregon Coast released

The three people killed in a head-on vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Lincoln City have been identified. Oregon State Police say 69-year-old Claude Segerson, 31-year-old Matthew Phillips and 30-year-old Christopher Padilla, all of Otis, died Monday. The crash happened at around 10:40 a.m. north of Lincoln Beach. Police say initial investigation shows Phillips was heading south in a Chevrolet S-19 Blazer when he crossed the highway's center line and hit a Freightliner Dump Truck. Police say the dump truck, driven by Segerson, was sent down an embankment, while the Blazer stopped in the northbound lanes. Both drivers and Phillips’ passenger, Padilla, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hiker dies in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls

Fire officials say a hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls east of Portland in Oregon. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch says firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up the trail and found a woman who had fallen about 100 feet. Wunsch says she was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters were assisted by ambulance and the county sheriff's office. No further information was immediately released. Multnomah Falls is Oregon’s tallest waterfall and one of the state’s most popular attractions located in the Columbia River Gorge.

3 dead in crash on Highway 101 along Oregon Coast

Oregon State Police troopers say three people have died in a crash involving two vehicles on the Oregon Coast. KPTV reports the crash south of Lincoln City happened Monday morning on Highway 101. Oregon State Police confirmed to the news outlet that three people have died. No further information about the crash was immediately released. All lanes of Highway 101 were closed Monday afternoon at milepost 122, near Lincoln City. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area or expect long delays. Transportation officials say crews are detouring traffic to Gleneden Beach Loop. Commercial vehicles need to use an alternate route.

2 shot at Oregon casino in gunfight between man, police

Tribal officials say two people were shot as an armed man and police exchanged gunfire at an Oregon casino. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation said Wednesday that police intercepted a man with a gun near the door of Wildhorse Casino and Resort after he tried to rob the casino in the small northeastern Oregon city of Pendleton. A bystander and alleged gunman were struck by gunfire during the shootout. Both were taken to a local hospital. Officials say the suspect was taken into custody and the site was secure. No further information was immediately available.

Heat returns to Pacific Northwest Wednesday, Thursday

Hot weather is expected again Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and Washington state. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports daytime cooling centers and cooling spaces around Portland will be available until the end of the heat advisory Thursday at 10 p.m. as temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Weather Service says overnight lows are expected to stay near 70 degrees, offering little relief. A heat advisory has also been issued for much of the Puget Sound region in Washington from noon Wednesday through Thursday at midnight. An excessive heat warning will be in effect in areas along the Cascade foothills from the Washington state border with Canada border south to Washington's Lewis County.

WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital

WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital

A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who repeatedly targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part of her ear when the patient vaulted over the nurses station, knocked her to the ground, choked her and bite off part of her earlobe. That same patient attacked three others, causing disabling injuries. Their lawsuit claimed hospital supervisors and the Department of Social and Health Services knew the patient repeatedly attacked women but they failed to provide a safe environment.

Ex-judge gets 15 months for sex assault against co-workers

A former judge in southeastern Washington state who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two former court employees over several years was sentenced to 15 months in prison. The Lewiston Tribune reports Spokane County Judge Michael Price sentenced Scott Gallina last month. Price handed down his decision after listening to statements from a victim, the former judge, Gallina’s wife and daughter, and attorneys for the state and defendant. The sentencing range was 13 to 27 months in prison. In April, Gallina pleaded guilty to third-degree assault with sexual motivation, a felony, and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, a gross misdemeanor.

Prisons worker charged with unsafe gun storage after suicide

Prosecutors say a state prisons employee didn’t properly secure her gun and her 12-year-old son used it to die by suicide. That lead to a first-of-its-kind criminal charge in Snohomish County. Jennifer Wright had taken her pistol out a previous night as she prepared to go to a search-and-rescue academy. She says she put it back in the kitchen drawer, unloaded. She put ammunition in a different drawer. After getting home from work, she checked on her son and he had shot himself. Her 9 mm was on his bed. Prosecutors charged Wright with first-degree unsafe storage of a firearm, a felony.

GOP lawmaker arrested, accused of disorderly conduct at fair

A state lawmaker was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer at the Clackamas County Fair in Canby, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Republican Rep. James Hieb, of Canby, was arrested Wednesday night. He told the newspaper the incident happened after the rodeo when he had four beers and then lit a cigarette. He says he was caught off guard when a woman asked him to put it out and that she summoned officers. Hieb replaced former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan when she left the Legislature to run for governor. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says Hieb was arrested and released.

Watch Now: Related Video

Become a 'tornado chaser' at this amusement park ride in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News