Renewable fuel facility proposed at Port of Westward with some local, state approval

Plans for a renewable diesel fuel facility at Port Westward near Clatskanie, Oregon, got approval from key jurisdictions last month, drawing concerns from several community groups who say it will disrupt local agriculture.

The Columbia County Board of Commissioners on March 23 approved a permit for NEXT Renewable Fuels Oregon, LLC to build a 12.3-acre railroad that will accompany the proposed renewable facility at the industrial park near the Port of Columbia County. Another permit to remove/fill 117 acres of wetlands in the county recently was approved by the Oregon Department of State Lands. NEXT is now awaiting an environmental impact study from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

NEXT spokesperson Michael Hinrichs said the facility is a much-needed step away from petroleum diesel and will bring positive economic growth to the area.

Columbia Riverkeeper Conservation Director Dan Serres said he believes the construction will disturb mint fields, blueberry crops, irrigation and the rail corridor through Columbia County.

“We are not opposed to renewable diesel — what we are opposed to is this particular project in this particular location,” Serres wrote in a news release following the board’s decision.

“The area’s sensitive water resources, unique soils and surrounding high-value farmland make it unsuitable for a refinery of this size. Farmers who have been working the land surrounding Port Westward for generations now find their livelihoods threatened by this poorly planned facility.”

The proposal

Hinrichs said the site would operate by taking in organic material, like fish oil or french fry grease, and converting it to renewable diesel.

“It’s about 60 to 80% cleaner than petroleum diesel because it uses clean, organic material,” Hinrichs said. “We are 100% within what Oregon is trying to accomplish.”

The facility would process up to 50,000 barrels of renewable biomass feedstocks each day, Hinrichs said. The company estimates this will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7 million tons annually, he said.

The rail branch line, approved by the county commissioners, would transport the organic materials to and from the site. Because it is considered a branch line and not a railyard, the commissioners decided it could legally pass through agriculture-zoned land.

Some farms around the site might see a 10-minute delay in their practices because of the railroad, according to meeting documents. Commissioners determined this delay would not significantly affect farms or result in higher costs.

“Every time we get an approval, I feel very proud to be part of this project because it means we passed one of the highest bars in the nation,” Hinrichs said.

With local approval in hand, Hinrichs said they need one other state permit.

It could be years before NEXT gets the go-ahead to break ground while the environmental impact study goes through its rigorous public comment period, he said.

Serres said a renewable fuel facility holds potential to move away from fossil fuel production.

"But this company, this plan, this place — it raises major red flags," he said.

Concerns about location

NEXT's application to the county commissioners said they chose this location out of necessity: the facility needs access to water and rail connections, and it needs to be on land that allows for industrial construction.

Brandon Schilling, Save Port Westward spokesperson and a farmer in Clatskanie, said he believes the area should be returned to agriculture-use only.

"Here's the big picture: Why would we put industry next to where our food is grown?" Schilling said. "There's a narrative these two kinds of industries can coexist and, I mean, they can't. They just can't."

A refinery on the edge of the Columbia River risks upsetting the salmon restoration habitat, Schilling said.

The fuel site may also upend a "very sensitive drainage system," Schilling said. The Columbia County commissioners conceded the company’s construction will force the relocation of some drainage systems, but said waterways still would end up in the same place by the end of construction, according to board meeting documents.

Serres said he felt uneasy about the size of the refinery in sensitive farmland and the possibility of air and river pollution. If the facility has a diesel spill, it would directly affect nearby farms and important crops, he said.

In its report, NEXT said it had not conducted any plant surveys at the project site but predicted construction would not hinder crops. NEXT estimated in its permit application more than 78,000 square feet of waterways would see permanent impact.

Schilling said he felt local agencies have not taken public commenters seriously during the meetings, and it has resulted in what he said is a rushed permitting process.

"The average people, the farmers and people who live out in the dikes, are going to be the most impacted," Schilling said.

Opposition has come from farmers like Schilling, as well as the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, the Beaver Drainage Improvement District and Protect Oregon Farms.

But the facility’s economic benefit and creation of unionized jobs also has outward support from the Labor Caucus of the Democratic Party of Oregon, the chamber of commerce and the Columbia Economic Team, on top of recent permit approval by local jurisdictions.

“This project is a win for labor, industry and the environment,” Labor Caucus Chair Donna Nyberg was quoted saying in a NEXT news release. “Not only does it provide apprenticeship opportunities that allow people to earn fair wages while learning on the job, it also supports Oregon's renewable fuel ambitions while restoring local wetland habitat.”

Dan Rocha, board secretary for the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, was quoted in a NEXT press release saying he agreed the facility would have positive effects on the state’s goal to have cleaner fuel supplies.

“NEXT is not only meeting the stringent regulations set forth by the ODSL, but they go above and beyond to protect and preserve our local water resources,” Rocha said in the news release.

Paul Vogel, executive director of Columbia Economic Team, also voiced support for NEXT, according to NEXT’s news release.

Vogel said the facility would have “economic benefit and further Oregon’s clean energy and environmental policy objectives,” according to the NEXT news release.

“We have overwhelming support,” Hinrichs said. “Our experience in this industry is that these projects are wanted and are needed for this transition away from petroleum diesel.”

Schilling said he hopes the environmental impact study reveals how much the facility will affect the farms who depend on the port.

“Preserving farmland is huge," Schilling said. "Farmland is disappearing at exponential rates and it’s really alarming.”

