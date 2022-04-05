Rainier City Council approves new computers for police

After learning current technology is outdated, Rainier City Council members Monday approved the purchase of new computers and stronger internet services for the Rainier Police Department.

Rainier Police Chief Gregg Griffith told council members the estimated cost came out to $21,500.

The police department's budget has enough for the purchase of at lease five new computers, he said, and the installation of a separate virtual network that would exist within its shared server.

The council also heard results of an independent audit presented by Tracy Jones from the public accounting firm Pauly, Rogers and Co.

Jones said the audit found no significant issues with the council's financial record, but reminded the council to keep track of its capital assets.

Another recommendation to the council involved its excess cash when it came to employee fidelity insurance coverage, Jones said.

"We just want to remind the council that there is that exposure and to continue to monitor that and have an oversight on the cash and your fidelity insurance coverage," Jones said.

Jones said they also recommended the council update password protection policies, like having a password length minimum and requiring special characters in its accounting systems.

The City Council also approved a $15,000 credit card limit, up from its original $5,000 maximum. The card is used by city administration and the police department to make approved public works purchases.

"It's not hard to max out a $5,000 credit card when three departments are working on it," Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said.

Other public works projects approved Monday night include replacing asphalt on part of the Riverfront Park path and the consideration to add more bannered poles through Rainier.

The council also extended its contract for an inflow/infiltration study to avoid getting another fine from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for wastewater violations.

The city was last fined in May 2021 after the city waste water treatment plant released 2,000 gallons of raw sewage from a manhole into the Columbia River.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.