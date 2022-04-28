 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public weighs in on proposed renewable fuel facility near Clatskanie

Oregon DEQ reviews NEXT Renewables

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality heard from public farmers and community members about whether they should approve an air quality permit, which will take NEXT Renewable Fuels Oregon one step closer to building its proposed clean energy plant near Clatskanie.

The question of whether a renewable fuel facility will get one of its last needed permits to start building near Clatskanie was met with public feedback, with some who said they wanted to see the clean energy plant and others who warned the facility will bring unwanted chemicals to their farms.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is deciding if they should approve a draft air quality permit for NEXT Renewable Fuels Oregon, a company proposing a renewable diesel plant at Port Westward Industrial Park.

“One of the very big things and important things about this permit is that there is going to be continuous emission monitoring,” permit writer David Graiver said during the virtual public hearing Wednesday evening.

NEXT’s facility would use boilers, oxidizers and tanks to convert animal fats and vegetable oils into clean diesel fuel to be then shipped out through Port Westward. At full capacity NEXT said it would produce 2.1 million gallons of fuel per day.

The air quality permit would limit and monitor how much carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, organic compounds and particulate matter gets sent back into the air. The permit does not apply to possible emissions from NEXT’s recently approved rail line, which faces a legal contest led by Columbia Riverkeeper.

NEXT initially would self-report its emissions, but the Department of Environmental Quality would conduct its own reviews and tests to confirm their findings, Gravier said.

“Depending on what happens, and each time it’s going to be a case-by-case, there could be enforcement,” Graiver said. “It really depends on the situation.”

Theodora Tsongas, environmental health scientist and a member of Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility, told the department she wanted to see them deny NEXT’s permit.

“This is the wrong place for a facility like this because it will degrade air quality and adversely impact existing valuable farmland and local ecosystems,” Tsongas said.

Paul Vogel with the Columbia Economic Team, however, said NEXT proved it would follow environmental guidelines and align with the statewide goal to pivot away from fossil fuel production.

“The facility is beneficial to the low carbon fuel program, Clean Air Oregon standards, and it’s also complimentary to Oregon’s focus on the traded sector economy and employment as well,” Vogel said.

Stuart Gray, a resident across the road from the proposed facility site, said he understood the possible economic benefits of having NEXT in Clatskanie, but urged the department to deny the permit because it would affect local farmers.

“The community wants you to look at the total compounded effect of these emissions, which will be greatly skewed by adding another very large polluter,” Gray said. “Once this plant is in operation, it will be in our sensitive lands and polluting our air for decades.”

Public comment for the air quality permit will stay open until 5 p.m. May 26. Information on how to submit comment can be found on the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Projects website.

