Portland is considering a monthly tax on residents and businesses to help fill a hole in its transportation budget.

The proposed “transportation utility fee” — amounting to $96 a year for homeowners — would bring in an estimated $35 million annually to go toward city road maintenance and upgrades. Portland Bureau of Transportation staff have been pitching the fee to city officials and local business owners.

The proposal resembles early versions of a 2014 proposal for a “street fee” to generate revenue for road repairs, which proved unpopular and was eventually abandoned.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation and aides to Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who oversees the bureau, say it’s just one of several option being considered. Shannon Carney, a senior policy adviser for Mapps, said the utility fee idea is still in a “nascent stage.”

The city is in its third consecutive year of transportation budget cuts, Carney said in an email, and needs to find ways to make up for diminished revenue. The Portland City Council in February 2022 told the transportation bureau to work up options to fix its deficit.

Carney declined to say what other options the city is considering but said the proposal ultimately needs to be something that “enables everyone to pay their fair share and also doesn’t unduly burden any one group,” such as residents, businesses or any particular part of the community. City staff said they’re also seeking budget solutions that don’t rely on carbon emissions or increasing pollution.

A drop in parking revenue since the first days of the pandemic has punched a hole in the bureau’s budget, and Portland’s decline in population means the city is now receiving a smaller portion of the state highway fund.

Portland’s transportation agency isn’t the only one in financial trouble. State transportation department officials say their revenue is not keeping up with inflation — construction materials and labor costs have risen even faster than consumer costs — as an increase in fuel-efficient vehicles has led to a drop in fuel tax revenue.

A presentation on the transportation utility fee shared within the transportation bureau and with business and transportation groups proposes a fee of $8 per month per house, or $5.60 per apartment, that would generate about $20.8 million annually from residential taxpayers. The tax would generate an estimated $15 million from businesses, with the amount paid by each determined by the size of its physical location.

The presentation suggests existing low-income discounts from water and environmental service bills could be applied to the proposed transportation charge.

Carney said the city has collected “very preliminary” feedback from The Street Trust, Portland Business Alliance and Venture Portland.

Other large cities in the Portland metro area, including Hillsboro, Tigard, Lake Oswego and Milwaukie, already have some form of a transportation utility fee.

PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera said the budget shortfall has forced the agency to make widespread service cuts, leave staff positions unfilled, and dip into its $60 million reserve fund. Responses for streetlight and signal repairs have slowed, the bureau said, and there’s less funding for road safety projects.

“That has avoided layoffs, but without further action, the consequences for services will begin to be more severe in the coming budget year,” Rivera said in an email.

The presentation also cited the growing number of pedestrian deaths within city limits in the need for better transportation funding and safety measures.

The city will likely face significant hurdles to imposing a new fee.

Previous attempts to impose a transportation utility tax have failed. In 2014, then-mayor Charlie Hales and City Commissioner Steve Novick pitched a street fee to help pay for repairs and safety improvements. It was later rewritten as an income tax but never won the support of other city councilors. Voters instead passed a 10 cents per gallon gas tax in 2016, renewing for four years it in 2020.

If adopted, the proposed utility fee would generate about twice as much annually as the gas tax, which brought in $17.9 million in 2021. The city has not yet released the 2022 report, but it was projected to bring in about $18.5 million for each of the next three years.

But with an increase in electric and more fuel-efficient vehicles, revenue from that gas tax isn’t meeting projections, city officials said.

There’s no timeline for bringing the transportation utility tax ­— or any alternative proposal — to the Portland City Council, Carney said. In the meantime, she said, city staff are continuing to discuss it with local businesses and transportation groups.

“People understand we have a problem, and we still have a lot to talk about before we get to a solution,” she said.