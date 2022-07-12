 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Portland Council, Port back I-5 bridge plan

  • 0
I-5 bridge traffic

This March 2007 file photo shows congestion on the Interstate Bridge. The proposed replacement, which the Portland City Council and Port of Portland endorsed Wednesday, is expected to reduce morning and evening travel times as well as extending light rail to Vancouver.

 Washington State Dept. of Transportation

Both the Portland City Council and the Port of Portland voted to move the Interstate 5 Bridge modified locally preferred alternative plan forward, bringing the early draft – with plenty of room for changes – closer to the environmental testing phase.

Portland’s City Council — Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty, Carmen Rubio, Mingus Mapps and Dan Ryan — all said they have questions and concerns but agreed to move the project forward.

“There are a lot of ways this could go off the rail, but it certainly should not go off the rail on this vote,” said commissioner Hardesty, a member of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program’s executive steering group.

Eleven people commented on the bridge plan at the Portland council meeting, by far the most public comments of any of the other government groups’ public comments on the bridge project vote. Some of the issues public commenters raised included climate, budget, tolls, steepness and bridge clearance concerns.

People are also reading…

The Portland City Council, along with other Oregon and Washington government groups, have set conditions on their approvals that will be addressed as the plans evolve in the coming years.

After the vote, Wheeler said that he expects the new bridge to last another century, and it’s essential because of Vancouver’s continued growth as well as the current bridge’s age, seismic inadequacy and lift span technology.

“I’m very bullish on the city of Vancouver and its long-term prospects,” Wheeler said. “…Vancouver and Portland are going to become like the Twin Cities. I see Vancouver going through a significant growth spurt over the coming decades and therefore we need to think about the connectivity between our two communities.”

Port of Portland

The Port of Portland also unanimously endorsed the plan for the new bridge Wednesday.

“The port’s general support for the program along with numerous other public entities in the region … indicates a recognition of the importance of this effort for the movement of goods and travelers and the urgent need for a seismically stable bridge for the region,” said Ivo Trummer, state affairs manager at the Port of Portland.

Four groups have previously endorsed the bridge plan: TriMet, the Vancouver City Council, the Port of Vancouver and C-Tran.

Layout not yet final

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program’s modified locally preferred alternative was first announced in May. It calls for three traffic lanes, one auxiliary and two shoulder lanes in each direction. It also includes light rail, variable rate tolling and a bridge clearance of 116 feet. The U.S. Coast Guard said in June that it wants 178 feet of clearance for boats under the next Interstate 5 Bridge.

Whether the bridge is side-by-side or stacked has yet to be decided.

“This is not merely the end of the process,” said Greg Johnson, program administrator of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program. “This is the beginning.”

On Thursday, the Clark County Regional Transportation Council Board of Directors and the Oregon Metro Council will vote whether or not to either endorse the plan.

The IBR will then seek approval from the executive steering group and the Bi-state Legislative Committee. The next step, if all groups endorse the plan, will move the project into the environmental review process. The IBR will develop a work plan to respond to the partners’ priorities in their endorsements.

Johnson said the IBR has begun the process of applying for federal funding. Construction is expected to begin by late 2025.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Caregiver acquitted in accidental vinegar death in Spokane

Caregiver acquitted in accidental vinegar death in Spokane

A former caregiver charged in connection with the 2019 poisoning death of a developmentally disabled woman has been acquitted of felony assault. The Northwest News Network reports Fikirte T. Aseged mistakenly gave cleaning vinegar instead of colonoscopy prep medicine to her 64-year-old client Marion Wilson, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Harold Clarke rendered his verdict this week, saying that while Aseged’s actions met the definition of criminal negligence, he could not find the vinegar was wielded as a weapon — a requirement for conviction based on a prior Supreme Court finding. Aseged reportedly told state investigators she was rushing when she grabbed the bottle.

Ex-Battle Ground bank manager accused of stealing $1M from customers

Ex-Battle Ground bank manager accused of stealing $1M from customers

A former bank manager in southwestern Washington is accused of stealing more than $1 million from vulnerable customers. The Columbian reports Brian Davie was arrested Friday in Yakima on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office statement. The statement says while Davie was a Wells Fargo branch manager he made unauthorized cash withdrawals and money transfers and forged cashier’s checks. The DOJ says the eight victims include a woman who had over $546,000 stolen from her retirement accounts. Davie worked at the Battle Ground bank from 2014 until he was fired in 2019. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment for him.

Boat hits 2 tubers on Willamette River, 1 critically injured

Sheriff's officials say a boat ran over two people, injuring one critically, as they were tubing on the Willamette River in Newberg Monday afternoon. KOIN-TV reports the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said personnel responded to the Rogers Landing boat ramp and learned a boat operator struck two young men while towing them in the water. One of them had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The other was taken to a Portland hospital with less severe injuries. The sheriff’s office said the boat operator showed no signs of impairment. An investigation is ongoing.

WA sheriff won’t cooperate with out-of-state abortion probes

The executive in the county surrounding Seattle says its sheriff's office and other executive branch departments will not cooperate with out-of-state prosecutions of abortion providers or patients. King County Executive Dow Constantine's executive order signed Tuesday follows a similar one from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. Inslee last week signed a directive prohibiting the Washington State Patrol from cooperating with out-of-state abortion investigations or prosecutions. Inslee, in signing his directive, said he didn't have jurisdiction over local law enforcement agencies. Now the state’s largest county has barred its law enforcement from aiding other states’ abortion investigations.

CDC recommends 6 Washington counties should wear masks again

People in six Washington counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation again, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.   The latest information from the CDC shows that Lewis County, Pacific County, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County, Garfield County and Spokane County have COVID-19 community levels rated “high.” That means they have 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, or more than 20 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people within a seven-day period.  KOIN-TV reported the counties range from Pacific County’s 418 cases per 100,000 people to Spokane County’s 207 cases per 100,000 people. The levels were calculated on June 23.

Report: Quake-triggered tsunami would hit Seattle in minutes

A study published by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources says a tsunami triggered by a major earthquake beneath Puget Sound would arrive at Seattle shores sooner and reach farther inland than previously thought. The Seattle Times reports models showed a tsunami following a magnitude 7.5 quake would inundate Seattle’s shoreline under more than 20 feet of water, and reach parts of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay and Alki Point within three minutes. The study used newer data on topography and elevation, spanning a larger area, than previous studies. Franz urged residents to sign up for earthquake and tsunami warnings and prepare an emergency kit with at least two weeks of supplies.

CDC: Mask-wearing recommended in growing number of counties

People in 24 Oregon counties and 15 counties in Washington state should resume mask-wearing indoors in public and on public transportation, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data from the CDC shows the counties are considered high risk for COVID-19 infection as of June 30. The Oregon counties include: Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Lane, Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wasco, Sherman, Hood River, Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker, and Malheur counties. In Washington, the counties include: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Thurston, Pierce, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Walla Walla, Columbia, Asotin, Lincoln, Ferry and Spokane.

Judge admonished for implying man would be raped in prison

The Washington state Commission on Judicial Conduct has admonished a King County District Court judge for implying, in remarks from the bench, that a man would be raped in prison if he didn’t change his behavior. The Seattle Times reports Judge Virginia Amato presided over the arraignment of a man charged with misdemeanor domestic-violence assault and resisting arrest last August. Before imposing conditions of release, Amato is quoted in the order as telling the man he was setting himself up “to be Bubba’s new best girlfriend at the state penitentiary.” Amato acknowledged that her statements violated the Code of Judicial Conduct but said they were not motivated by bias or ill-will toward the defendant.

Watch Now: Related Video

France heatwave: How the Seine river is used to refresh Paris

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News