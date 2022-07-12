Portland Council, Port back I-5 bridge plan

Both the Portland City Council and the Port of Portland voted to move the Interstate 5 Bridge modified locally preferred alternative plan forward, bringing the early draft – with plenty of room for changes – closer to the environmental testing phase.

Portland’s City Council — Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty, Carmen Rubio, Mingus Mapps and Dan Ryan — all said they have questions and concerns but agreed to move the project forward.

“There are a lot of ways this could go off the rail, but it certainly should not go off the rail on this vote,” said commissioner Hardesty, a member of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program’s executive steering group.

Eleven people commented on the bridge plan at the Portland council meeting, by far the most public comments of any of the other government groups’ public comments on the bridge project vote. Some of the issues public commenters raised included climate, budget, tolls, steepness and bridge clearance concerns.

The Portland City Council, along with other Oregon and Washington government groups, have set conditions on their approvals that will be addressed as the plans evolve in the coming years.

After the vote, Wheeler said that he expects the new bridge to last another century, and it’s essential because of Vancouver’s continued growth as well as the current bridge’s age, seismic inadequacy and lift span technology.

“I’m very bullish on the city of Vancouver and its long-term prospects,” Wheeler said. “…Vancouver and Portland are going to become like the Twin Cities. I see Vancouver going through a significant growth spurt over the coming decades and therefore we need to think about the connectivity between our two communities.”

Port of Portland

The Port of Portland also unanimously endorsed the plan for the new bridge Wednesday.

“The port’s general support for the program along with numerous other public entities in the region … indicates a recognition of the importance of this effort for the movement of goods and travelers and the urgent need for a seismically stable bridge for the region,” said Ivo Trummer, state affairs manager at the Port of Portland.

Four groups have previously endorsed the bridge plan: TriMet, the Vancouver City Council, the Port of Vancouver and C-Tran.

Layout not yet final

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program’s modified locally preferred alternative was first announced in May. It calls for three traffic lanes, one auxiliary and two shoulder lanes in each direction. It also includes light rail, variable rate tolling and a bridge clearance of 116 feet. The U.S. Coast Guard said in June that it wants 178 feet of clearance for boats under the next Interstate 5 Bridge.

Whether the bridge is side-by-side or stacked has yet to be decided.

“This is not merely the end of the process,” said Greg Johnson, program administrator of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program. “This is the beginning.”

On Thursday, the Clark County Regional Transportation Council Board of Directors and the Oregon Metro Council will vote whether or not to either endorse the plan.

The IBR will then seek approval from the executive steering group and the Bi-state Legislative Committee. The next step, if all groups endorse the plan, will move the project into the environmental review process. The IBR will develop a work plan to respond to the partners’ priorities in their endorsements.

Johnson said the IBR has begun the process of applying for federal funding. Construction is expected to begin by late 2025.