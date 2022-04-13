 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Port of Columbia County commissioners officially terminate lease with Northwest Innovation Works LLC

Methanol plant site (copy)

The Department of Ecology in 2021 rejected Northwest Innovation Works' climate change study for its methanol plant along the Columbia River in Kalama, delaying the project by as much as a year before the company in 2022 decided to end operations in both Kalama and the state of Oregon. 

 Daily News file photo

Port of Columbia County commissioners officially ended their lease with Northwest Innovation Works LLC after the company's recent decision to ax plans for a methanol plant in northern Oregon. 

Port attorney Robert Salisbury told commissioners Wednesday morning that Northwest Innovation Works already filed to dissolve its status with the state in September, but it was up to the port to formally end the contract.

"The lease option is still in effect," he said. "It is a legally binding contract."

The move came after Northwest Innovation's bid to build a methanol plant along the Columbia River in Kalama ended last June after it could not acquire key state permits.

Company behind Kalama methanol pipeline also requests permits be canceled

The company then hoped to build a plant at Port Westward Industrial Park near Clatskanie before recently asking the Port of Columbia County to end the lease agreement that had been in effect since 2019.

