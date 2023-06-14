Bills meant to ease crowding at Oregon’s state mental hospital and strengthen the state’s troubled behavioral health system will likely be left behind during this year’s legislative session, even if Senate Republicans end their walkout.

Most of the bills aimed at easing the Oregon State Hospital’s capacity issues died in committee. Bills that would have funded local treatment and prohibited housing discrimination against mental health patients didn’t progress before the walkout began — and don’t appear to be a priority for whatever productive time the Legislature has left before its constitutionally mandated June 25 deadline.

Lawmakers say the state’s budget, whether passed this session or in a later special session, will pour deeply needed funding into the state’s behavioral health system. The Oregon Health Authority’s drafted budget would allocate $83.1 million for behavioral health investments and $70 million in funding for the statewide mental health crisis line.

But Meghan Moyer, the director of public policy for Disability Rights Oregon, said legislators made little progress on behavioral health policy.

“I had a little optimism that there would be more systemic changes, and really all we were able to do — for a variety of reasons, including the walkout — was budgetary,” she said.

The budget also raises pay for mental health providers who see Medicaid patients and it increases funding for community mental health beds, as well as a requirement that the state publicly track how many new beds are added and where.

Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, the chair of the House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care, said he is optimistic about the expected funding for mental health, which maintains funding levels established in the last two-year state budget.

“We made a really big swing in 2021 and 2022,” he said. “We have maintained that big swing and we didn’t cut anything.”

Moyer, though, said certain policy bills left behind were a missed opportunity.

She said, for example, that a proposal aimed at allowing non-hospital care for more people charged with a crime but found unable to aid and assist in their own defense, didn’t even make it to a hearing. Moyer said the number of those “aid-and-assist” patients who need community care, rather than treatment in the institutionalized setting of the state hospital, is growing without the resources to support their treatment.

But she said the stunted session may have helped lawmakers avoid some bad decisions.

“I think there is a significant frustration with Oregonians with the lack of progress with our homeless crisis, so I was concerned that might bleed into bad policy ideas,” she said. “In that regard, I’m glad we haven’t done a lot of bad things to our mentally ill homeless population.”

One bill, she said, would have required the state hospital to discharge patients accused of a crime back to the county where they were charged, even if they live and seek treatment in a different county.

Other bills sought to add more beds to the state psychiatric hospital or turn a juvenile detention center into another mental health facility — tactics Moyer said are far more expensive than adding treatment beds in Oregon communities.

“We can serve many more people adequately appropriately if we had community capacity,” Moyer said. “For every one bed you have in (the Oregon State Hospital), you could easily serve 30.”

Lawmakers will have another chance, Moyers said, to add community mental health beds through a budget bill.

State hospital crowding bills fail

The session will wrap up without lawmakers taking any action on the Oregon State Hospital’s crowded waitlist.

A bill to put strict limits on how long certain patients could remain in the hospital was pulled from the agenda without a hearing.

Lawmakers had a roadmap from a court-appointed consultant, Michigan mental health administrator Dr. Debra Pinals, on how to move patients more quickly through the hospital and admit those waiting in jail — to bring the institution into compliance with a court order stemming from a 2002 court case.

One of Pinals’ recommendations was to require strict release timelines for certain patients. Last September, U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman issued a court order to implement those deadlines for patients who are found unable to aid in their own defense and sent to the state hospital for rehabilitation can only remain in the state hospital for a limited time.

Those limits are 90 days for those accused of misdemeanors, six months for those accused of felonies or a year for those charged with Measure 11 crimes — certain felonies for which voters approved mandatory minimum sentences.

The court order is based on a 20-year-old lawsuit that said the state hospital was violating patients’ constitutional rights, forcing them to linger in jail while waiting for mental health treatment.

A slew of prosecutors, judges and counties have opposed the court order, arguing that it puts people back into their communities before they’re rehabilitated, increasing the burden on county criminal justice systems.

And three healthcare organizations sued the state, alleging that the hospital’s stricter admissions policy has forced medical hospitals to keep some mental health patients for days or weeks when they don’t have the resources to do so.

Under a tentative agreement to settle those claims, the state agreed to admit more patients through civil commitments because they’ve been deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Nosse, the state lawmaker, said he didn’t think the Legislature needed to write the court order’s timelines into law, saying that while he understands the principle behind the court order, some patients may not be ready for release after six months.

“We can honor that court decision, but I don’t think we want to codify that,” he said.

And he said he hopes to see community facilities fully funded before trying to expand state hospital capacity.

“I want outpatient and (secure residential treatment facilities) to be given what they need to succeed first, and then figure out honestly if we can justify spending more taxpayer money on beds at the Oregon State Hospital,” he said.

As the groups remain in mediation over that case, one prosecutor said he’s hopeful that the groups will reach a compromise “for the common good” — but said legislators should have taken action sooner to prevent the state getting to this point.

“I wish lawmakers had addressed these issues years ago,” said Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton, “because we’re dealing with the end result of years’ worth of decisions, or indecision.”

Barton said that includes providing mental health treatment and services to patients before they ever enter the criminal justice system and addressing drug addiction treatment.

Moyer, the Disability Rights Oregon policy director, said lawmakers who have in recent years reacted to headlines need instead to develop a stronger understanding of the state’s mental health system.

But she said she’s hopeful that the state is headed in the right direction.

“I know there was a lot of frustration with the health authority over not being able to see the results of previous investments,” Moyer said. “But I’m pleased that even though the frustration is real and probably justified, it didn’t result in a stepping back from trying to address the problem.”