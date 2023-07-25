A federal jury Tuesday found a former Oregon prison nurse guilty of 17 counts of subjecting women inmates to sexual abuse in custody and guilty of four counts of perjury.

The 12-member jury deliberated for about two days before reaching its verdict against Tony D. Klein, 38.

Klein, his hands clasped in front of him as he sat between his lawyers at the defense table, bit his lip and looked up at the ceiling as the guilty verdicts were read aloud one by one by the courtroom deputy shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Prosecutor Cameron Bell then asked that deputy U.S. marshals take Klein immediately into custody.

His defense lawyer Matthew McHenry objected, arguing that Klein has been out of custody since March 2022 and hasn’t fled or committed any crimes.

Bell countered that his circumstances have changed with the verdict.

“He’s been convicted on charges that carry a life sentence,” Bell told the court.

U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon summoned the marshals, who already were in the courtroom, to take Klein into custody.

He rose at the defense table, and handcuffs were clicked around his wrists as those in the courtroom sat in silence.

Klein appeared to ask the deputy marshals if he could speak to his family, who sat through the two-week trial in the back of the public gallery. He nodded to them and was led away. One of Klein’s defense lawyers Amanda Thibeault wiped tears from her eyes.

He’ll be sentenced Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

Klein, 38, had faced 19 counts of deprivation of rights, accused of subjecting 11 prison inmates to sexual abuse or assault in Coffee Creek Correctional Facility’s medical unit, and four counts of perjury for denying any sexual contact with prisoners during a 2019 civil deposition.

The jury’s 17 guilty verdicts for deprivation of rights stemmed from nine women’s accounts of sexual abuse by Klein behind bars.

Over the two-week trial, 17 former and current prisoners of Oregon’s only women’s prison testified that Klein sexually assaulted them when their sought medical care or worked in the medical unit in 2016 and 2017.

Some women said he seemed friendly and flirtatious and shared personal information about his wife and kids before he abused them.

They said he stood extremely close to them, rubbed up against them, groped them, pulled their hair and had them perform oral sex, placed their hands on his pants, had them touch his penis and had sexual intercourse with them in an exam room or closet.

Defense lawyers argued that the women weren’t credible, pointing out that no staff or corrections officers ever walked in on or discovered the alleged abuse. They told the jury that the prisoners conspired to fabricate the stories to get lucrative settlements from the state.

“The stories these women are telling—some for money, some for friendship, some with the hopes of getting money later—are not plausible,” Thibeault said in her closing argument.

Klein’s attorneys also highlighted the criminal convictions of some of the women, including those in prison for hindering prosecution, falsifying drug records, assault, racketeering and identity theft.

The prosecution called Klein an “opportunistic predator” who knew where cameras were placed in the prison and how to avoid them. The nurses at the prison “gave each other the benefit of the doubt and the defendant exploited that,” Bell argued. She stressed that not all of the women who testified filed lawsuits.

“They came in here and they told you they didn’t want to come forward because their status would be used against them,” she said in her closing argument. “The only thing they stand to gain is seeing their perpetrator held accountable.’’

The state paid $1.8 million to settle 11 civil suits stemming from sexual assault allegations made against Klein while he was a prison nurse. He worked at Coffee Creek from 2010 until January 2018, when he resigned. He later went to work for Legacy Health but was fired in March 2022.

After jurors met briefly with the judge, the jury foreperson Patrick O’Halloran said listening to the testimony and the deliberations in the case was “difficult for everyone.” He said it was challenging for jurors to be “judging people” who are at their “low point” in life.

“It was a serious discussion,” he said. “It’s not something any of us took lightly.”

The two not guilty counts related to testimony of alleged sexual assaults involving two different women.

One woman from Lincoln City said Klein had sexually assaulted her in July 2017 when she was called to the prison medical unit for an xRay. She testified that she went into an exam room and Klein asked her to take her pants down because the prison blue jeans were too tight to roll up to her knee. Before she did, he gave her a light blanket covering, but once her pants were down, he thrust his hand between her legs and penetrated her with his fingers, she said. She said she pushed him away, and he fell back against a chair and then struck his head against the sheetrock of a wall. She said Klein had a big bruise on his head for a week. Yet the defense pointed out that no one in the unit heard the commotion or noticed Klein with a bruise on his head.

The other not guilty plea stemmed from the testimony of a Gresham woman who said she was seeking a new bandage for a wrist injury when Klein reached between her legs and rubbed her genitals. Defense lawyers, on cross-examination, challenged the woman’s memory of the date the alleged assault occurred. She had filed a suit against the state and received a settlement of about $77,000.

The jury foreperson said jurors examined each count on its own, and with those not guilty verdicts, “the full evidence” didn’t support the accusations. The jury was made up of six men and six women.

Attorney Michelle Burrows, who represented many of the women who testified in civil suits filed against the state corrections department, said the verdicts provide “validation” to her clients.

Klein was indicted on the federal charges in March 2022, following an investigation by the FBI, with help from state police and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The criminal section of the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil rights division was involved in the prosecution.

The federal prosecution followed a decision by the Washington County district attorney’s office not to prosecute Klein.

According to the Oregon Board of Nursing, the Department of Corrections reported him to the nursing board in September 2018 for “alleged boundary violations with patients” and alleged sexual misconduct involving inmates. State police and the corrections Office of Inspector General conducted an earlier investigation and submitted it to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, which declined to prosecute “due to insufficient evidence,” according to the nursing board.

On June 10, 2020, the board issued a reprimand to Klein for “conduct derogatory to the standards of nursing” and issued a $2,500 civil fine. His nursing license expired on Oct. 15, 2022, according to Barbara Holtry, the board’s interim executive director.