More than six dozen people were wrongfully convicted of driving with a suspended license in Washington and Clackamas counties based on faulty state DMV records, prosecutors say.

The district attorneys in each county began auditing their prosecutions after The Oregonian reported in February that Oregon’s Driver and Motor Vehicle Services has improperly recorded about 3,000 driver’s licenses in the last two decades as suspended indefinitely.

Washington County’s top prosecutor, Kevin Barton, last month joined others in pushing the DMV to do its own audit and fix its system.

“At a minimum, DMV should ensure appropriate action is taken to undue the impact of a wrongful arrest or conviction,” Barton wrote to the state agency. “Despite widespread media attention and legislative action to address one aspect of this issue, DMV has remained noticeably silent.”

The DMV is doing an internal analysis and working to correct its records, said spokesperson Michelle D. Godfrey.

“One wrongful conviction is too many,” Godfrey said by email. “DMV, Courts and DAs all have a part in the solution. DMV will contact DAs’ offices when we have reason to believe a record contains an incorrect conviction, suspension or revocation.”

The DMV’s recordkeeping has caused the problem by entering either 12/31/9999 or 00/00/0000 for the date when license suspensions are supposed to end but then not going back to change the placeholder with the real date.

Police have ended up arresting people when they check DMV records and find someone supposedly driving on a suspended license — sometimes long after the suspension has ended — based on the bad dates.

Prosecutors in the Multnomah County district attorney’s Justice Integrity Unit zeroed in on the problem last summer and tried to alert police agencies, sheriff’s offices and prosecutors across the state. They identified potential problems with more than 30 driving while suspended cases, five erroneous arrests or convictions in Multnomah County, plus a wrongful conviction of a man in Columbia County who spent nearly a year in prison.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office has now identified 50 wrongful convictions for driving with a suspended or revoked license in the county since 2012. Of those, 17 were wrongful felony convictions and 33 were wrongful misdemeanor convictions.

The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office found 30 wrongful convictions — 18 felony and 12 misdemeanor prosecutions — after it reviewed nearly 6,000 driving while suspended convictions from 2010 through April of this year.

After The Oregonian/OregonLive article ran, “we decided we need to dig into this. We felt it was important,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Owen said.

HALT PROBATIONS, EXPUNGE CONVICTIONS

Among those wrongfully convicted in Washington County was Molalla resident Paul Sutherland, who had pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license in October 2020 and was sentenced to 30 days in jail plus two years of post-prison supervision.

Prosecutors in Washington County have moved to halt probations, expunge improper records of arrests and convictions and vacate associated traffic fines and fees.

“We found people who were on probation and had warrants out for their arrest and we rushed to dismiss those because obviously, there was a risk that at any moment they could be picked up on a warrant,” said Andrew Freeman, a Washington County senior deputy district attorney.

They’ve sent letters to people affected to inform them about the steps prosecutors are taking to erase wrongful convictions and urged people who think their cases may fall into the same category to contact them via a portal on the Washington County District Attorney’s website.

In Sutherland’s case, Freeman wrote to a judge on June 14 that the DA’s office and police had relied on the DMV’s “erroneously classified” records in his case, resulting in the improper arrest and prosecution of Sutherland for driving with a suspended license.

Freeman filed a motion to set aside Sutherland’s conviction, but a judge hasn’t acted on it yet, according to court records.

In Clackamas County, none of the people who were wrongfully convicted of felony driving with a suspended license were in custody or under supervision at the time their cases were identified, according to Owen.

Clackamas County prosecutors are just starting to reach out to people affected and file motions to throw out and expunge the unwarranted convictions, he said.

DMV SHOULD ‘MAKE WHOLE’ THOSE WRONGFULLY CONVICTED

In early July, Washington County’s Barton sent the DMV administrator a letter urging the agency to “make whole individuals” who were wrongly arrested or convicted and called for a DMV audit to determine the extent of its inaccurate information.

That includes a full examination of the “systemic problems that allowed this to occur and remain,” Barton wrote.

Barton’s demand follows a similar call in March by the Oregon Justice Resource Center’s FA:IR Law Project, a watchdog group whose leaders said they’re concerned no one apparently has ordered a statewide review of all driving-while-suspended convictions.

Multnomah County’s initial review found the DMV’s failure to track the length of license suspensions essentially stemmed from inadequate sharing of critical information between courts, prisons and the DMV.

Defendants with license suspensions are supposed to present a DMV form – “Notice of Release from Incarceration” – to alert the DMV when they’ve completed a jail or prison sentence to signal the start of the suspension. It’s supposed to be signed by either a representative of the Oregon Department of Corrections, a county jail or the state parole board.

That has rarely occurred, and no one made sure the DMV was properly recording the start and end dates of the suspensions, DMV administrator Amy Joyce acknowledged to The Oregonian/OregonLive earlier this year.

DMV officials previously were informed of the record lapse, but it’s not clear how long ago, she said. The problem hadn’t reached “a high enough level to understand the urgency” to figure out a remedy until the past year, she said.

Driving with a suspended license is a felony if the suspension was a sanction stemming from one or more prior convictions for driving while intoxicated or for a variety of crimes involving the operation of a motor vehicle, from assault to murder.

The relatively common motor vehicle crime of assault carries license suspensions of one to 10 years, depending on the seriousness of injuries. First and second convictions for impaired driving carry a one- to three-year license suspension, respectively.

The DMV also improperly listed license suspensions lasting indefinitely for some people convicted outside Oregon of driving under the influence of intoxicants, said Freeman, the Washington County senior deputy prosecutor.

WORKING TO FIX PROBLEM

Oregon lawmakers earlier this year adopted a slight fix that would correct the problem for people sentenced to serve time in jail who face license suspensions.

Their suspensions would start on the day of their sentencing to allow for better tracking.

Going forward, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office is flagging the issue by creating a pop-up screen in its management software to ensure its prosecutors don’t rely on a simple record check with DMV but independently dig through court records to verify a license suspension.

“We’re trying to dummy proof it so we don’t have a problem down the road,” Barton said.

Godfrey, the DMV spokesperson, said agency officials spent March through May auditing driver records that show an indefinite suspension or revocation and correcting them.

For people who have completed jail or prison terms, the DMV has removed indefinite license suspensions and updated the records with their release dates and the length of their suspensions, Godfrey said. The DMV worked with the corrections department and the state’s 36 local jails to obtain prisoners’ release dates to reflect in its records the actual span of their driver license suspensions.

For people still incarcerated, the DMV records still list license suspensions as indefinite, she said.

The DMV is still working with the state Department of Corrections to develop a system for the DMV to get accurate prisoners’ release dates to log when a license suspension is supposed to begin and end, according to Godfrey.