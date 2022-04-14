 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Columbia Riverkeeper files legal challenge to NEXT Renewable Fuels facility in Port Westward

The ambitious plan for a renewable fuel facility and connecting rail line in northern Oregon farmland is facing a legal challenge led by Columbia Riverkeeper.

Last month, NEXT Renewable Fuels Oregon got approval from the Columbia County commissioners for a 4.7-mile rail track connecting to the Portland and Western Railroad mainline and running adjacent to its clean diesel facility at the Port Westward Industrial Park.

On Wednesday, Riverkeeper, joined by Clatskanie mint farmer Mike Seely and 1000 Friends of Oregon, filed an appeal asking the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals to decide whether the new rail line goes against land-use laws.

Dan Serres, conservation director with Columbia Riverkeeper, said he believes the construction of the rail along farm and wetlands may put farmers at risk for flooding and crop pollution. He said by including a rail line, NEXT went against its original promises that all materials would come via marine transportation.

“That’s a precedent we don’t want to see set,” Serres said. “It raises red flags as to what other commitments NEXT is going to fail to keep.”

NEXT Communications Director Michael Hinrichs said the company always planned on using the rail line only as a “worst case scenario” if marine transportation gets shut down for any reason.

“We have never said that in an emergency situation, we would not resort to using a branch line,” Hinrichs said. “We have always included this in our permits.”

Most, if not all, materials would go through Port Westward, with the rail designed to handle “at most 40% of the feedstock import,” according to law firm Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt’s statement to the county commissioners on behalf of NEXT.

In its application to the county, NEXT conceded the branch line tracks might cause a maximum 10-minute delay in farming practices, promising to construct a private rail crossing for the passage of farm equipment.

NEXT Renewable Fuel rail map

This diagram obtained from NEXT's public permit application shows where the company has proposed for each section of the rail branch line, whi…

NEXT also committed to a wetland mitigation site as a way to compensate for the permanent removal of some wetlands at the project site, according to its permit applications.

County zoning laws generally prevent railyards and switchyards in agriculture land, so it fell to the Columbia County commissioners to decide whether NEXT’s proposal counted as a branch line or a railyard.

Neither term is firmly defined, and “reference to a dictionary is unnecessary,” commissioners wrote in the county’s permit approval.

They decided NEXT’s proposal did not count as a railyard because NEXT was not planning on moving freight from truck to rail. It did not serve as a switchyard either because the line would not direct multiple trains into different travel directions.

Portland and Western Railroad sent a letter to NEXT in November with this same conclusion, according to county documents.

“The land certification for that land absolutely does allow a branch line to exist there,” Hinrichs said.

NEXT’s branch line use is conditional: only 318 rail cars per week, no more than 100 attached cars in length, and it would not be allowed to stay on-site for more than 14 consecutive days. The line could only stay on-site to load and unload, with no long-term storage allowed, according to county documents.

Ultimately, the county commissioners decided “it will not force a significant change or a significant increase in cost in accepted farm practices,” according to meeting documents.

Serres said he disagreed with the ruling because the permit approval relied solely on interpretation of railroad terminology.

The Riverkeeper’s legal challenge now hinges on proving the branch line is in fact a railyard and therefore goes against Oregon’s land use laws.

“It’s important to recognize the people who live and farm there were the ones to point out repeatedly that this is not compatible,” Serres said.

The nonprofit firm Crag Law Center will represent Riverkeeper, 1000 Friends and Seely in their legal challenge, according to a news release from Riverkeeper.

“The county permit is still in place, so we will continue moving forward,” Hinrichs said. “We’re still full-steam ahead.”

