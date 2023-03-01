Legislators are moving toward giving Gov. Tina Kotek extraordinary power to circumvent elements of state land-use law to find sites for semiconductor manufacturing and to provide more than $200 million in grants to chipmakers looking to build new Oregon factories.

Industry advocates say it’s not nearly enough. They want up to $500 million more to prepare industrial sites for development, plus tax credits that would reward companies that invest in Oregon research.

On Tuesday, the federal government laid out the rules for awarding $52 billion in government subsidies for chipmakers. Oregon business and political leaders badly want a share of that money for companies that build factories in the state.

So a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers are planning a two-phase approach – moving forward on an initial package of incentives this month, then taking up additional measures in the spring as the legislative session winds down.

“I think we’re a ways away from finishing,” Sen. Tim Knopp, Republican vice-chair of the Legislature’s semiconductor committee, said last week.

Lawmakers committed to advancing a package of incentives within the session’s first 60 days, Knopp said, as a signal to the federal government and to chipmakers that Oregon is serious about improving its attractiveness to the industry. But with that deadline approaching in the middle of March, Knopp said it’s becoming evident they won’t be able to achieve everything they want in that short timetable.

“I recognize that as fast as this needs to move that it won’t include everything, because you have to have time to work with all parties to make sure that you can get it right and get the support that’s necessary,” Knopp said.

Saving some elements for later, though, leaves open the possibility that those additional incentives never pass – either because the Legislature runs out of time or because they lack broad support.

Chipmakers and industry boosters say additional tax credits and funding for site readiness are essential to make Oregon’s incentives comparable to those others will offer.

“Other states are doing this. If we don’t, I’m afraid we’re going to lose,” Duncan Wyse, president of the Oregon Business Council, told the semiconductor committee last week. “It’s very risky not to keep working on this.”

The semiconductor committee outlined its approach last week in Senate Bill 4. Here’s what is in the initial package:

• $200 million in grants for chipmakers. Grants larger than $25 million would require legislative approval. Recipients would have to create a yet-to-be-determined number of jobs and generate at least $1.5 million in state and local revenue. Companies would have to pay the money back, with interest, if they don’t meet their targets or don’t start the permitting process for their project by the end of 2026.

• $10 million for university research, available for a broad category of economic development.

• Gubernatorial authority to bring industrial land into cities’ urban growth boundaries for chipmakers or for advanced manufacturing, provided the governor acts before June 30, 2024. She is limited to two such sites greater than 500 acres, or as many as six sites if none are greater than 100 acres.

Officials in Hillsboro, the heart of Oregon’s chip industry, say they’re not sure the governor’s authority in the bill would override rural designations the Legislature enacted in 2014. Hillsboro wants lawmakers to specify that hundreds of acres near the city are eligible for industrial development.

Conservation groups and some Washington County farmers, by contrast, want to preserve agricultural land. 1000 Friends of Oregon, which works to preserve rural land outside the state’s urban growth boundaries, says the state should fund site preparation for properties already designated for industrial development before adding to the pool of developable land.

Even if the Legislature reaches agreement on how to handle those thorny land-use issues, it could face bigger hurdles with spring legislation to expand site readiness and increase public funding for semiconductor research.

Lawmakers haven’t estimated how much tax credits for chipmakers might cost the state, but any significant sum – coupled with hundreds of millions of dollars more for industrial site readiness – could strain a state budget that as lawmakers seek to prioritize homelessness, housing costs and mental health care.

But Sen. Janeen Sollman, the semiconductor committee’s co-chair, said she is optimistic that lawmakers’ will hit their ambitious goals – and move forward on S.B. 4 this month.

“I do think it is possible. The light is at the end of the tunnel here for this first step,” the Hillsboro Democrat said.

It’s unclear just when the full Senate and House might vote on the bill. Republicans are enforcing a constitutional rule requiring all bills to be read in full before votes, which has slowed the pace of work in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Studies funded by chip industry advocates say that if Oregon can land a major new semiconductor campus, it could generate $2.8 billion in net revenue for the state over 20 years – far exceeding the spending lawmakers are considering his year.

That potential represents “generational change” for Oregon, Sollman said, and creates an incentive to push forward with the second phase of legislation later in the session.

“We’ve laid this really strong foundation,” she said.