Oregon Republicans boycotted the state Capitol on Wednesday, testing for the first time a 2022 measure that punishes state lawmakers for walkouts. The boycott comes as Democrats advance an abortion and gender-affirming health care proposal and gun regulations scorned by conservatives.

Five senators — one Independent and four Republicans — were unexpectedly absent when the state Senate convened Wednesday morning. In addition, another seven senators were granted excused absences in advance. The absences denied the 20-member quorum necessary to conduct business, forcing Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, to bang a gavel ending the session.

It’s the first boycott by lawmakers since a majority of Oregon voters approved a measure last year amending the state constitution to bar any state lawmaker with at least 10 unexcused absences from serving in the Legislature during the subsequent term.

Walkouts have become increasingly common in recent years. Republicans used boycotts in 2019 and 2020 to kill climate legislation and other Democratic priorities and walked out again in 2021 to protest coronavirus restrictions.

The walkout delayed a first reading on House Bill 2005, which would raise to 21 the legal age to buy or possess firearms, except for certain hunting rifles, and prohibit the possession or sale of so-called ghost guns, along with other provisions. The House passed the bill Tuesday on a party-line vote.

The state Senate also began Tuesday to consider House Bill 2002, which would guarantee and expand reproductive and gender-affirming health care, including for youth. The House passed the bill Monday — also over the vehement opposition of Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, said Republicans were “engaging in a constitutional protest” against Democrats, whom he alleged have flouted chamber rules and the Oregon Constitution while advancing bills.

In a statement, Knopp said that summaries of bills prepared by nonpartisan staffers are too difficult to read and violate the law. He said that Democrats should return bills to their sponsors and restart the lawmaking process from the beginning.

Ashley Kuenzi, a spokesperson for Senate Republicans, told The Oregonian that Democrats weren’t receptive.

“They’re the ones really forcing us to do this,” she said.

Wagner dismissed those claims as an excuse to stall the gun regulation and health care bills. He vowed Wednesday that the Senate will continue to meet regularly to advance bills.

“Those were bills that passed the House,” Wagner said. “And it wasn’t happenstantial that when we were about to consider those bills, that was when we saw those people walking off the job.”

House Republicans tried repeatedly Monday to stall the abortion and gender-affirming healthcare proposal with various tactics, including making motion after motion to refer the bill back to committees and postpone a vote.

“Make no mistake, this is about reproductive rights,” said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, D-Beaverton.

Senator Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, and Rep. Emily McIntire, R-Eagle Point, filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging that the summary for House Bill 2002 is unlawfully written. The pair of lawmakers will be represented in court by Oregon Right to Life, an anti-abortion advocacy group.

Weber and McIntire cited a provision of state statute that requires bill summaries to score no higher than an eighth- or ninth-grade reading level on the Flesch reading ease score. The suit claims the summary is written at a level for college graduates.

“It is clear that legislation we adopt must be plainly written and easy to understand,” Weber said in a statement. “Anything less disenfranchises Oregonians across the state and violates the law in the process. If Democrats refuse to comply, it is our responsibility to hold them accountable to process and rules.”

Per Senate rules, the Senate president decides whether to excuse a lawmaker’s absence. Wagner said that health problems or grieving the loss of a loved one are legitimate reasons to be excused.

Wagner did not excuse the absences of the five missing senators Wednesday: Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, Lynn Findley, R-Vale, Cedric Hayden, R-Fall Creek, Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls and Brian Boquist, I-Dallas.

Wagner excused seven absences Wednesday including that of Chris Gorsek, D-Gresham, who is on leave after undergoing surgery.