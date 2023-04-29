Rachel Leveille is no longer interested in a traditional university degree.

Leveille, 24, once tried for one, when she enrolled at the University of Oregon straight out of high school in 2017. But she departed before year’s end. After several deaths in her family left Leveille grappling with grief and mental health issues, she stopped going to class. At risk of losing a scholarship that paid her tuition, Leveille withdrew, after an adviser told her that the past classes would be covered by financial aid, she said.

Then the debt collectors came calling. Oregon later told Leveille she owed around $5,000, she says, a debt she pays off little by little as she works as a line cook in Deschutes County.

“I didn’t even finish the year, but I’m paying so much money,” Leveille said. “It’s probably going to end up being like $10,000 once the interest adds up.”

Leveille is among the 18% of Oregon young adults with some college education but no credential, a challenging status that can leave students saddled with debt while they earn less than the average associate degree earner. A report released by the National Student Clearinghouse this week ranks Oregon second in the country for the highest share of college “stop-outs,” behind only Alaska.

Drawing these students back to college would help meet Oregon’s educational goals, which call for 80% of the state’s young adults to have a college degree or certificate by 2025. According to the state’s most recent reports, just 56% of Oregonians under age 34 have a degree or certificate.

New state programs, including a grant that covers the cost of college for Oregon tribal members and Future Ready Oregon investments to help boost the state’s workforce, offer funding that could help former students continue their higher education, said Ben Cannon, director of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission. But it’s not always easy to convince them to return, he said.

Some former students left college for their dream job or to pursue a career that didn’t require a degree, Cannon said, and the state’s goal shouldn’t be to convince every student to finish their studies. But students who want to complete their credential to move up the economic ladder or to switch careers can face high hurdles to re-enrolling, Cannon said.

Former students may have had a negative experience with a college or university the first time around, Cannon said. Older students could be financially responsible for children or family members or struggle to juggle high living costs with the expense of going back to college.

“There was a time when that population was regarded as sort of lower hanging fruit for us to move toward (state) goals. That’s probably not the right metaphor,” Cannon said. “Many of those students left for a reason.”

Leveille hasn’t written off school entirely. She wants to take computer science classes and is open to taking them online or at a community college. But she’s not interested in attending another school that feels like a corporation or taking extraneous classes she doesn’t need.

“I would rather be more conscious with how my money is being spent at the schools,” she said. “They’re going to take it anyway. It might as well be for something I want to learn.”

By 2021, Oregon had more than 790,000 students who’d left college or university before earning a credential, the national clearinghouse found. Those numbers climbed across the country during the pandemic as more students left college and fewer re-enrolled.

Nationwide, 40.4 million students have banked some college education but earned no credential. It’s a more diverse group – Black, Latino and Native American – than the country’s current undergraduate population, said Doug Shapiro, executive research director of the National Student Clearinghouse.

“This population represents a certain level of opportunity for states and institutions that are looking to increase college enrollment and college attainment rates and particularly to reduce equity gaps among college degree recipients,” Shapiro said in a news conference on the report.

The share of Oregon young adults without a college credential has shrunk by a couple of percentage points over the past decade. Cannon says the state has invested in this group. Parts of former Gov. Kate Brown’s $200 million Future Ready Oregon programs could be particularly helpful to returning students, he said, including expanded options to give adults college credit for life and work experiences.

But Cannon says the state could do more to make college accessible to returning students. The coordinating commission could work to make financial aid more flexible to help pay for short-term credentials or certificates, he said. Oregon universities and community colleges could hire more staff members that help first generation students, rural students and students of color feel welcome and represented. And the state needs to address students’ non-academic needs, including the costs of housing and child care, Cannon said.

“Without solutions to those issues, without dealing without the cost of living for adults who would like to be students, it’s going to be really hard to get many of them to return,” he said. “They have to make ends meet.”

Dylan DeLoe knows that dance well.

For many years, DeLoe had no degree but was swamped with debt. He enrolled at Portland’s private Multnomah University in 2012 under the impression that he wanted to be a youth pastor. Months later, DeLoe said, he was kicked out of school because he couldn’t pay. He spent several years working low-paying jobs and chipping away at the $14,000 he owed for a single semester.

DeLoe later went to Blue Mountain Community College, where he earned an associate degree, then enrolled at Oregon State University to go after his bachelor’s.

But DeLoe had to withdraw from school again this semester. He moved out of his parent’s home and can’t afford to pay for his $1,550 studio apartment and school at the same time, even while working full time and receiving financial aid.

“Working full time, making the most money I’ve ever made – $25 an hour — I still can’t afford to go to school,” he said.

DeLoe studied public policy at Oregon State and is active in the Oregon Student Association, a higher-education focused organizing group. He’s thought quite a bit about the intersecting issues of affordability that keep students from chasing their education goals. A lack of state investment in higher education has caused college prices to soar for students, DeLoe said. But that’s not the only problem. Students also have to eat, and food prices are high. They need somewhere to live, and the state’s housing shortage means rooms are in high demand and prices are steep.

“It’s not that we’re missing the mark in higher education, it’s that we’re missing the mark everywhere,” DeLoe said.