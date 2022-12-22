Oregon population declined in 2022 for first time in decades, Census Bureau says

Oregon’s population dropped in 2022 for the first time in decades, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The agency figures Oregon lost about 16,000 residents in the year leading up to July 1, 2022, representing about 0.4% of the state’s population. That puts Oregon at No. 6 among the fastest-shrinking U.S. states, both in percentage and numeric declines.

The state now has about 4.24 million residents, according to the Census Bureau estimates.

New York state, which lost 0.9% of its population, was the fastest-shrinking state. Florida, with a 1.9% increase, was the fastest-growing. The U.S. population as a whole grew by 0.4%, or 1.26 million people.

A population decline would be a dramatic reversal of fortunes for Oregon, which hasn’t seen its population drop since the early 1980s. After strong population increases in the last three decades — the most recent of which won Oregon its sixth congressional seat — forecasters expected Oregon’s growth to slow, but not reverse.

Those forecasts depend on strong migration into the state to offset a natural decline as the state’s population ages and fewer children are born. In the last year, deaths outnumbered births in Oregon by 5,000.

But more than 17,000 more people moved elsewhere in the United States last year than moved from another state to Oregon, according to the new estimates.

Net international migration remained positive, accounting for 7,000 new residents.

A shrinking population would endanger the state’s enviable economic growth over the past decade. That has hinged on young, well-educated migrants moving from elsewhere to work at growing companies in the state, and also to spend money here.

The last time the state’s population slipped, in the early 1980s, came amid a housing downturn that slammed the state’s timber industry. The state careened into a recession, which cost a greater share of the state’s jobs than even the 2007 Great Recession and had an even slower recovery.

That population dip was short-lived, however, with only two years of declines and two more to fully recover.

The U.S. Census Bureau figures contradict findings from the Population Research Center at Portland State University, which estimated the state had gained 15,000 new residents over same period, an increase of 0.35%.

Both population estimates rely on records such as birth certificates, death certificates, driver’s licenses applied for or surrendered, and other indicators of population change, not a direct count. Their methodologies differ, but both estimates begin with the counts from the 2020 national census.

The Census Bureau has not yet released numbers for cities or counties. But the Portland State Population Research Center estimates indicate that Multnomah County’s population declined in 2022 by about 2,300 residents. That, and population declines in more rural counties, was offset in the center’s estimation by gains elsewhere, including fast-growing Deschutes County, which added 3,600 residents.