The Oregon Capitol’s halls are typically filled with serious suits and collared shirts, but lawmakers may have noticed something unusual last week: a parade of colorful bike helmets and neon vests.

A group of cyclists were in Salem to support House Bill 3014, which has come to be known as the “bike bus bill.”

It’s named after the chaperoned bike rides that have become popular at some schools, where an adult will bike a route much like a school bus, picking up students along the way to join the growing group ride to class.

The bill would allow school districts to use money from their existing transportation budgets to fund alternative transportation for students — such as to pay for chaperones to walk or bike kids to school, crossing guards, or public transit passes for students.

Currently, school districts can only use state transportation funding to pay for bus transportation. They are required to provide bus service for elementary school kids that live a mile or more away from school, and secondary kids that live 1.5 miles or more away, a requirement that the bill would not change.

Many of the bill’s details are still being worked out, including how schools will account for their funding or whether local school boards will be required to sign off on diverting bus funds.

The bill comes at a time that Oregon is facing a statewide bus driver shortage. School bus drivers in particular work difficult hours and can often readily find jobs that pay more.

That shortage has recently hit local schools, like Northeast Portland’s Parkrose School District, which didn’t have enough bus drivers when students came back to school last year as pandemic restrictions eased.

Stacy Michaelson, of the Multnomah County Education Service District, said Parkrose had to reduce bus routes — and its state transportation funding was cut as a result, even though it still needed a way to get those students to school.

Parkrose Superintendent Michael Lopes Serrao said funding for walking or biking chaperones would be a boon for his students, who have to navigate busy thoroughfares or roads without sidewalks to get to school.

“Many of our routes are unsafe for walking, and this left many of our students at elementary and secondary levels without transportation support,” he said.

Bob Estabrook of the Oregon School Employees Association, a union that represents school workers including bus drivers, said the bill risks setting unrealistic expectations while not addressing staffing shortages.

“The problems that have been highlighted here today, from climate change to the workforce crisis, are not going to be solved by this bill,” he said. “It’s important that we appropriately define the problem so that we can get to an appropriate solution.”

Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland, a sponsor of the bill, said it doesn’t claim to fix the driver shortage, a problem she said legislators should also try to address. Instead, she said, the bill would give school districts other options to get kids to school safely.

Rep. Hoa Nguyen, D-Portland, another of the bill’s sponsors, said she helped organize chaperoned bike and walking groups a few years ago in her job as a school attendance coordinator. The efforts improved attendance by 30%, she said, while allowing staff to learn more about the challenges students were facing in their daily lives.

“Some of the students in Jason Lee Elementary School lived in motels along 82nd Avenue. Their parents were focused on survival and could not always make sure the kids got to school. And most students weren’t allowed to walk to school unsupervised because drivers often sped through residential schools where they walked,” Nguyen said.

Zoemy Tuz, a member of Andando en Bici y Caminando —a Portland bicycling club whose name translates to “riding your bike and walking around” — told legislators that having a group to bike or walk with regularly allows students and parents to make connections with each other, while providing a needed service.

“Many families don’t have a personal vehicle, and owning one is expensive. Cars also pollute the air,” Tuz told legislators through a translator, adding that in Yucatán, Mexico, from where she hails, everybody walks to school.

“Life is complicated,” she said. “Biking and walking is medicine for my community.”

For Alameda Elementary School students, the bike bus has become an anticipated weekly ritual.

Physical education teacher Sam Balto decided to start a bike bus last Earth Day to encourage students and families to reduce car trips. Seventy-five kids turned up, and he and some parent volunteers decided to keep it going every Wednesday. Since then, numbers have ballooned, with nearly 200 students participating on the busiest days.

Balto, whose advocacy for bike buses has since drawn attention in national education and transportation circles, said the program has been energizing for students and families, and has helped build a sense of community for kids.

But the program also depends on parent volunteers, he said. That may leave behind lower-income schools, where more parents work stricter schedules and can’t commit to volunteering.

The bill, Balto said, would give schools flexibility to pay for more types of transportation for students — whether a crossing guard to help kids cross a busy street or for adults to walk or bike a group of kids to and from school each day.

And for those who want to start a bike bus in their own community, Balto has lots of tips. Among them? Find other families to help, make a map with a regular route, be inclusive and be consistent.

“I enthusiastically encourage them to try it,” Balto said. “Even if it’s two or three blocks, it can increase the experience for students and families. You can start small and then grow.”