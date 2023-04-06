The Oregon House signed off on a $210 million package of support for chipmakers Thursday, a bipartisan bill that also gives Gov. Tina Kotek authority to bypass land-use laws and designate rural lands for industrial development.

The House voted 44-10 in favor of the Senate Bill 4, which passed the Senate last week. It now goes to Kotek, who has indicated she supports the bill and will quickly sign it.

Already, though, lawmakers have begun work on a potentially more contentious set of incentives that would award tax credits to offset the cost of semiconductor research undertaken by companies in Oregon. Kotek said Wednesday she supports those incentives, too, but is concerned about the budget implications.

A proposal lawmakers outlined Wednesday night narrowly crafted the tax credits, restricting them to companies receiving federal CHIPS Act funding and limiting companies’ ability to sell the credits or cash them if businesses don’t have enough tax liability to use them.

That’s sure to disappoint Oregon’s business lobby, which seeks to establish considerably larger research tax credit applicable to a range of industries. A separate bill under consideration in the Senate would offer far more generous package of tax credits, up to $100 million annually, and extend other incentives.

Narrowly tailored tax credits could be easier to pass, though, as the legislative session moves into the home stretch and lawmakers begin working to pass a balanced budget. And the semiconductor committee appears to be the focus on the Legislature’s work to make the state more competitive for CHIPS Act funding.

“To seize this moment, I believe we must be committed to passing a research-and-development tax credit this session,” Sen. Mark Meek, D-Canby, said at Wednesday night’s hearing.

A work group of the Legislature’s new semiconductor committee said members disagreed over the size and scope of their tax credit proposal, ultimately settling on a plan they believed was competitive with what Arizona and other states offer without “being overly generous.”

The initial proposal for Senate Bill 5 puts a $5 million ceiling on tax credits for businesses with fewer than 150 Oregon employees, and $10 million for companies with more than that number.

Many chipmakers don’t have significant Oregon tax liability because the state levies corporate income taxes primarily based on sales within the state. Most Oregon semiconductors are sold to customers in other parts of the world, which minimizes manufacturers’ state taxes.

The semiconductor committee’s proposal would allow smaller businesses, with no more than 150 employees, to take the tax credit as a cash refund from the state if they don’t have enough Oregon taxes to fully apply the credit. Companies with up to 500 employees could take half the credit as a refund, but businesses with more than 500 employees wouldn’t be eligible for any refund.

The semiconductor committee plans additional hearings on SB 5 before voting on whether to advance a research-and-development tax credit proposal.

“We need to be forward on R&D,” Kotek told The Oregonian at a semiconductor industry event in Hillsboro on Wednesday, endorsing the concept of tax credits as a tool to attract semiconductor investment. But the governor said she’s very conscious of how tax credits would fit into Oregon’s fiscal math.

“The budget requirements are very tight,” she said. Kotek said she was awaiting a detailed briefing from legislators on their proposal.