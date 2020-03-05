Oregon GOP offers terms for return

The top Republican in each chamber of the Oregon Legislature issued statements Thursday that their caucuses are willing to return to the Capitol on Sunday, the final day lawmakers can do business this session, to approve emergency budget bills.

But Democrats almost certainly won’t take them up on the offer. They have already stated repeatedly that they will only waive the rules to allow emergency votes on all pending bills, not a select few.

“Democrats are pretty strong about if there’s a rules suspension it’s universal,” Sen. Mark Hass told The Oregonian/OregonLive Wednesday.

Democrats have said since before the session began on Feb. 3 that their top priority is to pass a climate protection bill, which Republicans vehemently oppose.

Republicans would love to vote on emergency bills to allow state millions to flow toward flood relief, wildfire prevention, college construction projects, homelessness relief and more, for at least two reasons. First, it would prevent Democrats from campaigning against them on grounds they refused to show up for work until the end. Perhaps more importantly, they could get badly needed money flowing to projects in their hometowns and districts.