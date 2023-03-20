A 54-year-old Longview man was identified Monday as the person who was dropped off at a Vancouver hospital March 10 and later pronounced dead.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause and manner of Kory Brown’s death are pending.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 5 a.m. for a suspicious circumstances call at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center. They learned an unresponsive man, later identified as Brown, was dropped off at the emergency room entrance, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

A pickup had arrived at the entrance, and a man summoned several medical personnel to help. Hospital staff said Brown was in the driver’s seat, and the other man appeared to have driven the pickup from the passenger’s seat, the news release states.

As soon as hospital staff got Brown inside, the other man drove away, the sheriff’s office said. Brown was declared dead at the hospital.