The Oregon Legislature could soon raise state vehicle licensing fees as a short-term fix to the state transportation department’s budget woes.

As dwindling gas tax revenue — the result of ever more efficient cars — pushes the Oregon Department of Transportation toward a deficit that could force widespread maintenance cuts within a few years, lawmakers might have to consider more sweeping funding measures for the agency.

In the meantime, though, they’re considering the fee hikes at the DMV to cover the gap. Without intervention, ODOT says it will run out of cash before the end of the 2023-2025 biennium, having already drawn much of its reserve fund. By 2029, the agency projects a $680 million deficit. The agency spends more than $5 billion per biennium, with $1.5 billion going toward roadway and bridge maintenance and repair.

“We can’t run a deficit of that size, or any size,” said Travis Brouwer, the agency’s assistant director of finance.

If it goes into the red, ODOT says it will have to slash basic maintenance services. That could mean fewer crews to clear roads after a crash, plow snow during storms or fix potholes and broken guard rails.

Plugging the deficit

Oregon charges a tax of 38 cents per gallon of gasoline sold, the biggest chunk of revenue for the state’s general transportation fund. But as cars have become more fuel efficient, and with a growing number fully electrified, tax collections have decreased, throwing ODOT into a precarious financial situation.

On Tuesday, agency staff told members of the Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee that it must raise fees for DMV transactions in order to cover the costs of providing those services, and to stave off a short-term financial crisis.

House Bill 2100 proposes hikes for an array of commercial and regular Class C driver license tests and renewal fees. Some of the biggest increases would more than double the cost to issue a commercial driver license from $75 to $160, and increase the cost of a regular license test from $9 to $45.

ODOT estimates the fee hikes would raise an additional $18 million for the 2023-2025 biennium, temporarily staving off the deficit. For the following biennium, the bill would raise an estimated $25 million.

That wouldn’t solve ODOT’s long-term budget problems, but it’s a start, Brouwer said.

“It will take the edge off, plug the deficit for the next biennium, and hopefully alleviate the need to make reductions at DMV,” he said.

ODOT staff said the measure would also buy time for the agency work with lawmakers on a longer-term funding package that could address its structural revenue problems. Lawmakers will discuss the DMV fees bill again at a work session this week.

On Thursday, lawmakers also weighed a potential longer-term solution to ODOT’s looming budget crisis: a vehicle-miles traveled tax.

House Bill 3297, introduced by Rep. John Lively, D-Springfield, would impose a per-mile-driven charge for cars with fuel efficiency of 30 miles per gallon or more and a model year of 2028 or later. Within a few years, the state would begin imposing the fee on cars with lower fuel efficiency, too.

Under the bill, drivers could choose between a tracking device in their car to log how many miles they drive or an annual flat fee. Oregon has been testing a voluntary version of the fee since 2015, which charges drivers 1.8 cents per mile.

During the hearing, Lively urged committee members to move quickly to implement a road user fee.

“Even in this bill, we’re talking about 2028, 2035,” he said. “Way down the road. But if we don’t set a date and start the work, we can’t possibly be ready for that time.”

Looming shortfall

The statewide gas tax doesn’t increase with inflation, Brouwer said, but road maintenance costs have climbed even faster than consumer prices.

“What we’re seeing is a one-two punch to our revenue streams,” said Brouwer.

The agency has already made cuts its maintenance budget, and more are coming. ODOT cut 5% from its operations and maintenance budget this biennium and is considering cutting another 10%.

Further cuts could lead ODOT to lower speed limits on deteriorating highways because they can’t keep up with maintenance. Drivers could encounter more faded road markings as repainting schedules are delayed.

“People will see it very quickly in major storms,” Brouwer said. “A road we might plow four times a day, we may be only able to do it three or even once.”

The agency has already struggled to hire and retain staff. ODOT has between 50 and 100 vacancies at DMV front offices across the state and has closed some of them, consolidating what staff remains.

The agency didn’t expect a decline in gas taxes to affect its plans for major construction projects, including freeway expansion and bridge seismic upgrades in the Portland metro area — but an order from the governor could throw those projects off track.

Last week, Gov. Tina Kotek ordered a moratorium on freeway tolling until 2026.

ODOT had counted on tolls to fund most of its major freeway projects — including the expansion of a seven-mile stretch of Interstate 205 in Clackamas County, a freeway expansion on Interstate 5 near the Rose Quarter and the replacement of the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River.

Brouwer said the moratorium will give ODOT more time to figure out the rate structure for tolls.

But he acknowledged that the delay may mean ODOT can’t move forward on all those projects as planned.

The agency must report to lawmakers by next month about how the delay in tolls will affect the existing freeway projects. Because the Interstate 205 project is already underway, Brouwer said crews will finish the first planned phase.

“The question is, what more resources do we have to go forward with the others?” he said. “And we also need to have a conversation about how much risk there is if tolling is further delayed.”

Tolling throughout the Portland area was expected to augment the agency’s capital projects fund, adding to dollars appropriated for construction by state lawmakers and the federal government.

State transportation staff have said that because most of that money is designated for specific projects, its spending on capital projects has little bearing on the money available for maintenance.

But Rep. Khanh Pham, D-Portland, who serves on the Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee, said there’s not as much separation between those capital and maintenance budgets as ODOT says.

“When we take out bonds, we’re taking it from the highway trust fund,” Pham said in April. “When we take on these large capital projects, if we allow the costs to balloon, it tends to eat into our general fund, which is how we fund maintenance and operations.”

Borrowing against the general fund also gives the state less capacity to bond against other important priorities, like housing, Pham said.

She urged ODOT to consider paring down the cost of capital projects, instead of just looking for new ways to fund them.

“My constituents and I do understand that tolling may be a necessary tool, but we cannot use it as a slush fund for oversize freeway projects,” she said.