 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Nursing programs statewide see new funding from Legislature but some existing programs were left out

  • 0
How America’s aging population will affect nursing

The U.S. is expected to experience an increase in demand for medical care—a trend that will be shaped by a demographic shift some call the “gray tsunami.” Baby boomers, the generation born immediately after World War II, have left their mark on the U.S. population—21% of all Americans are expected to be 65 or older by 2030. The aging population will put increasing demands on health care in hospitals, in-home care, and long-term care facilities.

In many respects, nurses are the unsung heroes of the health care industry. Nurses are generally less recognized than their physician counterparts, despite the fact that they work directly in dangerous environments, for long hours, and relatively low pay. But according to a study published in the American Journal of Medicine, patients spend more than 86% of their time in-care with nurses, against just 13% with physicians. This high ratio of proximity has borne some alarming numbers in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More nurses have passed away during the pandemic than any other health care occupation.

The ever-aging population also has had a further effect aside from an increased need for care. Many nurses are ready to retire or leave the bedside. In fact, one study has shown that nearly half of nurses do the latter within two years of joining the profession. The natural aging process and physical demands of nursing are taxing. The largest exit of nurses ever recorded in the U.S. occurred in 2020, and 500,000 retirements are expected to happen by 2022, leaving the country with a critical nursing shortage. The wave of retiring nurses may not allow time for administrators to work collaboratively to promote a self-sufficient and sustainable nursing workforce.

To look further into what these changing demographics will mean for the nursing industry, Study.com consulted various news forums and data resources to identify some of the key impact factors.

 Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

OLYMPIA — As the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated a health care staffing shortage in Washington and nationally, the state Legislature this year provided more than $38 million to nursing programs statewide.

But it was not all equally distributed.

Some schools, like Eastern Washington University, got funding to create a new four-year program while others, including Washington State University, didn't receive any to bolster their current programs. Legislators and university officials say that's just because of what funding each school requested this year.

Sen. Christine Rolfes, Democratic chair of the Ways and Means Committee from Bainbridge Island, said budget writers looked across the state at what schools were asking for and where the needs were for more funding. The Legislature didn't provide additional funding to all higher education programs for nursing, she said, but instead, they looked to where they wanted to boost enrollment.

"This was the first time we said, 'Let's take a comprehensive look at this,' " Rolfes said. "There's a nursing shortage crisis, and we had revenue available."

People are also reading…

She said there was a lack of training programs in Eastern's corner of the state.

Eastern Washington University received $6.1 million in the next two years to expand their current two-year nursing program to a full four-year program.

It was a plan that Eastern had talked about doing a year from now, but with the current nursing shortage and the additional revenue this year, legislators decided to push to provide that funding earlier, Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, said.

Schmick said the university already had a meeting space and a curriculum they planned to use, and they were only waiting on money.

"Because of the nursing shortage, we didn't want to wait," Schmick said. "It's all hands on deck."

Eastern's four-year nursing program is still in the planning stage, currently awaiting approval from the state Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission.

According to a presentation given to the university's board of trustees, the program will start accepting student applications in January with the goal of accepting the first cohort of 40 students in the fall of 2023. There will be 160 total slots in the program.

The nursing school is in the process of hiring personnel and developing a facilities plan before beginning construction in the near future.

Rolfes said another reason for funding Eastern's program was because of its location and the attendees it normally gets. She said Eastern often has more of a tradition of students attending that are from high schools in the area, which could "hit a different need."

Chris Mulick, director of state relations at WSU, said they didn't ask for funding for new nursing enrollment slots this year. They try keep their budget requests "pretty narrow," he said.

Mulick said he was contacted by leadership in the House to come up with a cost proposal for expanding nursing slots, but it was never funded.

"That happens," he said. "We get lots of requests to cost out a program."

Rolfes said there was no specific reason why Washington State University didn't get funding this year other than the university didn't specifically ask for it and legislators did not think it was needed.

A lot of what higher education institutions receive from the Legislature depends on what they ask for, and it varies each year from school to school, Mulick said.

"It's somewhat rare that you'll all end up getting money for the same thing," he said. "We have six public universities that are very different and have very different needs in our state."

Along with Eastern, three other public higher education programs received funding for nursing education.

Western Washington University received funding this year to create a new master of science and nursing program, which will enroll 10 to 15 students each year.

They will receive $461,000 over the next two years. They also received $433,000 to increase enrollment in their registered nurse to bachelor's of science in nursing program.

The University of Washington received more than $1.2 million for additional nursing slots at the Seattle and Tacoma campuses.

Technical and community colleges received more than $3.7 million for at least 50 additional nursing slots.

The Legislature also set aside more than $15 million to modernize equipment in simulation labs at community colleges, universities and public high schools. They also allocated $3 million for a nurse educator loan repayment program, which will provide up to $75,000 in loan repayment in exchange for three years of service.

Most of the new slots funded this year won't be available until 2023, so it may take a few years for budget writers to see whether what they funded this year will be enough supply for the demand, Rolfes said.

There's a nursing shortage on every education and professional level, Rolfes said. The Legislature will need to figure out what to do to increase the demand for courses in the future.

"In the meantime, we've created more supply," she said. "But we'll need to see, are those slots going to fill up? Are students going to enroll?"

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies in Oregon jail, facility's 3rd death in 2 months

A man has become the third person to die while in jail custody in the past two months west of Portland, Oregon, prompting the Washington County sheriff to call for an independent investigation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the death Wednesday in Hillsboro's Washington County Jail involved a 51-year-old man who arrived at 7 a.m. and was dead less than 15 hours later. In a statement Thursday, Sheriff Pat Garrett called the three deaths “unprecedented” and said he was arranging to have an outside agency conduct an independent investigation. Garrett did not specify the agency.

Tenants sue over conditions at affordable housing complex

Residents of an Oregon affordable housing complex say their living conditions are inhospitable and they want their rent back. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports tenants at the Allen Fremont Plaza in Northeast Portland gathered in the courtyard of the three-story complex Wednesday, describing mold, vermin and people who don't live there camping in the building’s indoor common areas. Tenants Gary Bailey, John Brant, Huey Martin, Cathy Mayes and Lisa McConnell have filed lawsuits against Reach Community Development Corp., in Multnomah County Circuit Court. The affordable housing provider, which took over operations of the building seven years ago, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Care center sued for $4.7M after patient leaves, drowns

A woman is suing a memory care center outside Portland, Oregon, after her husband left the facility unknown to staff and drowned in a creek. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 79-year-old Toufik “Tom” Tanous suffered from severe memory loss and had made attempts to leave before disappearing from the Hawthorne House care facility in Forest Grove about 8 p.m. on April 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit and a police report. Despite a large-scale search, his body was pulled from Gales Creek downstream of the Tualatin Valley Highway bridge two days later. A lawyer for Caring Places Management declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations, citing patient privacy.

Man accused in 3 homicides found unable to assist in defense

A judge has ordered a Portland, Oregon, man accused of three shooting deaths this year be committed to the state hospital for mental health treatment after finding he is unable to assist in his own defense. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Joseph Banks was living in a Northeast Portland group home for adults with mental illness when police say he fatally shot three men in what investigators suspect were random attacks. Earlier this year, Banks pleaded not guilty to a 15-count indictment charging him in the deaths of Isaiah Hurst; Jeff Ramirez; and Mark Johnson.

Student arrested for 'credible threat' to WA school

A student at Edmonds-Woodway High School in Washington state was arrested after authorities said he made a threat against the school. A 16-year-old male was booked into juvenile jail early Monday for felony harassment, according to the Edmonds Police Department. KOMO reports that the school’s principal said in an email to the school’s families and staff the student made a “credible threat of violence against our school.” Police said they recovered a “realistic-looking BB gun” from the student, as well as “additional evidence.”

Man found guilty of murder sentenced to life in prison

A Eugene man accused of murder and a bias crime for shooting a Black man in east Salem following a road rage incident has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder. The Statesman Journal reports Marion County Judge Courtland Geyer this week sentenced Manuel North to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years. A Marion County jury last week found North guilty of murdering Herman Leslie Graham III in October 2020. The jury found North not guilty of a first-degree bias crime charge. He had been accused of yelling racial slurs at Graham before the shooting. North had claimed self-defense. He didn't speak during sentencing.

Deaf job applicant wins $225K settlement over discrimination

A Portland, Oregon, software company and its staffing agency will each pay $112,500 to a deaf job applicant who said they refused to hire him because he requested a sign-language interpreter at a group job interview. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Viewpoint Construction Software’s technology helps contractors plan and manage large projects. Its recruiting firm, Seattle-based CampusPoint Corp., focuses on connecting companies with job applicants right out of school. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued the two firms last year on behalf of Indigo Matthew, a Portland man who applied to work as a Viewpoint product and pricing analyst in 2018. Viewpoint declined to comment on the settlement.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why these fishermen moved from catching fish to trash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News