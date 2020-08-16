No fair: COVID-19 disrupts tradition and county revenue

But other fairs, such as the Clay County Fair and Events Center in Spencer, Iowa, were ineligible because they are a different type of nonprofit or a quasi-governmental organization.

“That meant we had to use operational funds just to keep our employees employed and we had to do that in the spring because we thought we were going to have a fair,” said Clay County Fair and Events Center CEO Jeremy Parsons, whose organization is a 501©(5) nonprofit.

Just one-third of members with the International Association of Fairs and Expositions are nonprofits eligible for the federal aid, said Marla Calico, the organization’s president and CEO.

A bill in the U.S. House, introduced by U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, a California Democrat, seeks $5 billion to create a new emergency grant program to help offset state and local fair losses. States would be able to apply for aid directly through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and then distribute it to fairs.

While the annual fair is often the primary source of revenue for an organization, fairs that operate non-fair events rent their facilities throughout the year. And they lost that revenue source as states limited the size of gatherings, Calico said.