Newhouse, Kirpatrick sponsor bill to support journalism

Local journalism may soon get some much-needed bipartisan support from Congress. U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, Wash., joined with Arizona Democrat Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick in cosponsoring the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.
Already wrestling with financial difficulties before the pandemic, many newspapers now are struggling to stay afloat while also providing readers with rapidly changing information on the virus outbreak as well as other local news.
“Local journalists and newspapers are essential to ensuring the public remains informed,” Newhouse said in a Thursday press release. “Local news is crucial – particularly within our rural communities ... and our local journalists provide in-depth perspectives that inform their readership regarding local current events.”
The bill would provide a series of three tax credits that would help pay for subscriptions, provide a five-year credit to employ and fairly pay journalists, and also help pay for advertising for small-to-medium sized businesses.
Local news publications already faced financial difficulties before the onset of COVID-19. Now, in the wake of the severe economic consequences of the pandemic, the industry is facing further challenges to remaining sustainable.
“By providing tax credits for readers and local businesses and by empowering our local journalists, we can begin to help our newspapers remain resilient and continue to provide important information and updates to our rural communities,” Newhouse said.
Joining Kirkpatrick and Newhouse in sponsoring the bill are Reps. Fitzpatrick, Souzzi, Welch, R. Davis, McKinley P.E., Visclosky, Peterson, Harder, Heck, Takano, Carson, Fleischmann, Grijalva, Lynch, and Weber.
“Big cities may have strong papers, whereas smaller, perhaps more rural towns’ papers might be struggling with journalistic output. We need to support local journalism and provide papers with options — after all, they are fundamental to American daily life and deserve to be treated as such,” Kirkpatrick said.
The proposed legislation has garnered support from several journalism and newspaper industry leaders:
“Keeping journalists active in our communities has become the hardest task for community newspapers in this challenging era. If there is anything worse than losing journalists during a pandemic, it is losing journalists during a pandemic in an election year. A lot is at stake in our democracy right now. The National Newspaper Association applauds the creativity of Representatives Kirkpatrick and Newhouse and their colleagues in helping us find new ways to support journalism.” – Matt Adelman, President of the National Newspaper Association
