Newhouse, Kirpatrick sponsor bill to support journalism

Local journalism may soon get some much-needed bipartisan support from Congress. U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, Wash., joined with Arizona Democrat Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick in cosponsoring the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.

Already wrestling with financial difficulties before the pandemic, many newspapers now are struggling to stay afloat while also providing readers with rapidly changing information on the virus outbreak as well as other local news.

“Local journalists and newspapers are essential to ensuring the public remains informed,” Newhouse said in a Thursday press release. “Local news is crucial – particularly within our rural communities ... and our local journalists provide in-depth perspectives that inform their readership regarding local current events.”

The bill would provide a series of three tax credits that would help pay for subscriptions, provide a five-year credit to employ and fairly pay journalists, and also help pay for advertising for small-to-medium sized businesses.

Local news publications already faced financial difficulties before the onset of COVID-19. Now, in the wake of the severe economic consequences of the pandemic, the industry is facing further challenges to remaining sustainable.